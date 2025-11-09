Back to zero: Tino survivors appeal for water, food, medicine

In Brgy. Cabadiangan, Compostela, Cebu, residents sift through mud and debris after Typhoon Tino washed away their homes and belongings. Families salvage what little they can find, while others continue searching for their missing loved ones. They do not know how to begin rebuilding their lives. | CDN Digital Photo by Marc Eric Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the blink of an eye, Conrado Mahinay lost everything his family had worked hard for, saved, and built in Liloan, Cebu, one of the flooded northern towns.

Within minutes, the raging floodwaters triggered by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) nearly swept away their entire house.

His wife, Geraldine, and their children are now staying inside the lone surviving frame of what used to be their kitchen after floodwaters tore through their home.

“Everything’s gone. All our belongings, even our clothes, cannot be used anymore. We don’t know how to start again,” said Mahinay in Cebuano.

The 57-year-old farmer recalled climbing onto the roof as waters rapidly rose, while his sister Libby suffered cuts to her wrists as neighbors pulled her up to safety after being trapped in her inundated home.

With no medicine available, Libby has yet to properly clean the wounds around her wrists.

Tino survivors like the Mahinays are appealing for urgent aid. Nearly a week after losing their homes, they lived each passing day with little to no food or water.

Tino was the deadliest typhoon to hit Asia this year. It has killed over 150 people in Cebu and displaced over 219,000 residents. Many of the victims hailed from riverside communities.

Hundreds of families in towns like Liloan and cities such as Talisay say they are “back to zero,” with nothing left to rebuild their lives.

Uncertainties

Twenty kilometers south in Talisay City, virtual assistant Helen Mañego and her five children suffered the same fate as the Mahinays.

They spent hours stranded on their roof after floodwaters from the Mananga River engulfed their neighborhood.

“We’re extremely grateful we made it out alive, after being stranded for hours on the roof with nothing to eat,” Mañego said.

But as they wait for their relatives from Consolacion to pick them up and take them in, they only have a handful of bags containing what little was left of their house.

“The emergency food and water we prepared the night before? All swept away. Indeed, we prepared, but this is not what we expected. We’re literally back to zero,” described Mañego.

Affected families say they now survive on one meal a day, mostly on donated food.

In Liloan, residents line up along the road hoping relief goods arrive.

“What we really need right now is drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, and medicine,” Libby said.

Officials said clearing operations remain difficult in heavily affected and remote communities. The damaged roads littered with mud and debris greatly slowed down the progress of relief and recovery efforts.

Tino triggered historic flooding in Metro Cebu and neighboring provinces following torrential rain that exceeded monthly rainfall averages in a matter of hours.

Local governments and national agencies have deployed rescue teams. But many affected areas, especially riverbank communities, remain without reliable access to power, potable water, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, for families like the Mahinays and the Mañegos, survival has become a daily struggle, not just to secure food, water, and medicine, but to hold on to what’s left of their lives.

What makes it harder is the uncertainty: where to begin rebuilding and how to restart when everything is gone.

“We’re not even sure if we can still live here again. We really don’t know how to start again,” lamented Mahinay.

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