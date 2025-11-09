Athletes, officials suffer losses to Tino; Cesafi games deferred anew

Players from the University of San Jose-Recoletos and University of the Philippines Cebu at a Cesafi basketball match in October. | Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Basketball and volleyball games between teams representing Cebu’s schools have been postponed a third time as athletes and officials come to terms with the aftereffects of typhoon Tino.

The extended pause in Season 25 of the competitions was announced on Sunday, Nov. 9, days after typhoon Tino and in view of super typhoon Uwan.

“[A]ll games scheduled from Nov. 10 to 16, 2025 are cancelled and will be rescheduled,” Felix Tiukinhoy, commissioner of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) said in a statement. “Games will resume on Monday, November 17, 2025.”

Tiukinhoy and the athletic directors of Cesafi member schools made the unanimous decision.

“Typhoon Tino that hit Cebu last Nov. 3 has affected many Cesafi-member schools, including their student-athletes,” Tiukinhoy said.

“We recognize and acknowledge the difficulties everyone is facing right now. Cebu is currently under Signal No. 1 due to Super Typhoon Uwan, which poses a great threat to the safety and security of all our stakeholders.”

Sports community’s losses

Among those affected by typhoon Tino is Rey Gonzales, a Cesafi basketball table official.

Gonzales’ father died in the floods that struck their home in Cabadiangan, Liloan.

His sister remains missing as of this writing.

Paul Alelu Flores also suffered losses after floodwaters damaged his sports apparel warehouse in Consolacion town.

Abegail Rose Bisnar of the University of San Carlos’ Lady Warriors saw her dormitory’s roof blown off after flooding hit her neighborhood in Talamban, Cebu City.

Joseph Art Nalos of the University of Cebu Webmasters reported that their home in Talisay City was also submerged.

READ: ‘Fun run to benefit Tino survivors’ –Cebu journalists

A total of 20 games in Cesafi’s high school and college basketball tournaments will take place on new dates.

With the latest timetable change, both the basketball and volleyball tournaments could continue through December and into early January, assuming that no new weather disturbances hit Cebu before year’s end.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP