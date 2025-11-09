Cebu Greats eye Hoops Dome, Cebu Coliseum for MPBL games

Cebu Greats players and coaching staff pose for a photo during their exhibition game in Lapu-Lapu City. | Cebu Greats Facebook photo

CEBU, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City could once again play host to Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) games next season, with the Cebu Coliseum also being considered as a possible venue.

This was revealed by Cebu Greats team manager Jhon Santos, who attended the team’s exhibition match against the Lapu-Lapu City Selection on November 7, 2025, at the Hoops Dome.

The home team delighted the packed crowd by pulling off an 88–80 win, giving Cebuano basketball fans an early taste of the excitement the league could bring back to the city.

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In an interview with Sports Ta Bai, a Facebook sports page run by veteran sports journalist Jun Migallen, Santos assured fans that the Cebu Greats will finally get to play home games next season. He added that the team is eyeing both the Hoops Dome and the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum as possible venues.

Hosting MPBL games is not new to Lapu-Lapu City. During the 2018–2019 season, the Cebu Sharks, representing Cebu Province, defeated the Laguna Heroes at the same venue.

In their debut MPBL season, however, the Cebu Greats were unable to play any games in Cebu, including the now-defunct Cebu Classic.

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Fans can also expect a more thrilling lineup next season, as former Cebu City Mayor Dondon Hontiveros is reportedly returning to action as a player, stepping down from his assistant coaching duties under head coach Junthy Valenzuela.

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