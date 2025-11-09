Congressman Duke to Governor Pam: Where is help for Liloan?

Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco of Cebu’s fifth district and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | CDN Digital file photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Has the Cebu provincial government left out the municipality of Liloan in recovery efforts after typhoon Tino?

Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco of Cebu’s fifth district believes so.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, the congressman called out Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, accusing her administration of delayed response in areas that bore the brunt of Tino’s wrath, particularly his hometown Liloan.

“Liloan urgently needs help. Stop politicking and start governing,” Frasco wrote on Facebook.

On Nov. 4, floods swept across parts of Cebu, destroying homes and roads as well as other infrastructure.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, local governments, and private sector partners have deployed bulldozers, excavators, and dump trucks to clear the roads. But Frasco said the provincial government has yet to provide a single piece of heavy machinery to Liloan.

“We don’t need social media posts or cameras on the scene. We need backhoes, excavators, and manpower to clear roads and restore access,” he added.

Political differences should not prevent the province from aiding its own citizens, the lawmaker stressed.

“Liloan is part of Cebu, and its residents are Cebuanos too. Every day counts when lives and livelihoods are at stake,” he said.

Reporters have already reached out to the provincial government for their response.

READ: ‘Baho na kaayo diri’: Liloan residents call for clearing, more relief

Politics?

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Frasco also claimed that several typhoon survivors in Danao City “haven’t received any assistance from either the local or provincial government.”

Danao City is the bailiwick of the Duranos, the political rivala of the Frasco and Garcia clan that currently holds sway over Cebu’s fifth district.

The fifth district is composed of Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod and the four towns of Camotes Islands.

Tino triggered deadly flash floods that engulfed large portions of Liloan, Compostela and Danao City.

The Frascos recently faced backlash after citizens wondered about their whereabouts while the storm was imminent and surveyed the extensive damage on Tino’s trail.

Reports had been circulating that the congressman and several mayors from his district were in Europe on vacation while the deadliest typhoon to hit Asia this year battered Cebu. The provincial government confirmed having approved their travel in September.

Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco confirmed that she was in London for an official event.

As of this writing, her congressman husband and his brother, Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco, neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

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