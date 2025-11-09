Solis upbeat on Cebuano lifters’ medal chances at SEA Games

The Philippine weightlifters (from left): Fernando Agad and Elreen Ando with Ramon Solis at their training camp in Manila. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebuano weightlifters led by two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will headline the Philippine weightlifting team at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Thailand this December.

Ando’s teammates include fellow Cebuanos John Dexter Tabique and Fernando Agad, both SEA Games veterans, former Olympian Ramon Solis, their head coach, told CDN Digital.

Six other national lifters including Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will also join the delegation.

Solis and his Cebuano lifters are in Manila for a month-long training camp notwithstanding the disruptions caused by super typhoon Uwan and the preceding typhoon Tino in Cebu.

Solis said his team remains focused and determined to deliver podium finishes for the country.

“Maayo ra among training. Naa na gyud sila sa sobra sa limit sa ilang mga alsa — sa deadlift, box squat, ug mga techniques maayo, naa lang gamay corrections, (Our training is going well. The team members are exceeding their targets weights – in the dead lift and box squat – and they have good techniques that just need minor corrections),” Solis said.

“Kami nag-andam sab og video replays kada alsa nila para ma-monitor namo tanan, including ilang mga sayup para ma-correct dayon. Amo gyud paningkamotan nga mogawas gyud ilahang natural nga kusog., (We also prepared video replays of their performances to monitor everything including their errors for prompt correction. We are making every effort to bring out their natural strength).”

Ando, who won the gold medal and set a SEA Games record in the 59-kilogram division last year, will move up to the 63-kilogram category in Bangkok.

Solis believes Ando, one of his longtime protégés, has a strong chance of also being a champion in her new weight class.

“Dako kaayo siya ug chance maka-gold kay sa world lang daan, No. 3 gud siya. Layo ra ang uban lifters sa iyahang division (She has a great chance to achieve a gold medal because she is already world no. 3. Other lifters are behind in her division),” he said.

As for Agad and Tabique, who both captured bronze medals in the 2023 SEA Games, Solis expects stiffer competition. The two will go up against world-class lifters from Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Still, Solis remains optimistic about their chances.

“Kusog gyud ilahang mga kontra — Thailand, Indonesia, ug Vietnam — puro man mga world championship contenders. Mga world caliber, so expect lang ta either silver or bronze, pero target gihapon nato ang gold kung makaya, (They have strong rivals from Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, all world championship contenders. We expect either silver or bronze medals but we still aim for gold if possible),” Solis said.

Agad will compete in the 60-kilogram division, while Tabique will see action in the 94-kilogram division for men.

Rounding out the Philippine weightlifting team are Dave Pacaldo, Kristel Macrohon, Rosegie Ramos, Ian Delos Santos, and Judy Peralta.

Diaz will compete in the 58-kilogram division.

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