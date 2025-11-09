CFC dominates Maharlika, 4-1, climbs to 3rd in PH league

Cebu Football Club players and their coaching staff send a message of support to Cebuanos recovering from typhoon Tino. | Philippine Football League photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants lifted the spirits of local football fans with a commanding 4-1 victory over Maharlika FC in their Philippines Football League (PFL) match on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Despite the devastation in their hometown following Typhoon Tino in early November, the Gentle Giants displayed remarkable resilience and control on the pitch.

The win moves Cebu FC up to third place from fourth in the standings with five wins, two losses, and a draw for a total of 16 points.

They remain behind One Taguig FC in second place and league leaders Kaya FC Iloilo, who are tied at 18 points.

Cebu FC’s scoring spree began in the third minute when defender Noah Leddel converted a precise left-corner delivery from Australian forward Esrom Paulos with an unmarked header to give the Gentle Giants an early 1-0 lead.

Rico Andes, Cebu’s leading scorer, doubled the advantage from a scramble following another Paulos corner at the right flank.

The ball deflected off Daniel Gadia and into the path of Andes, who calmly slotted a left-foot finish past Maharlika’s goalkeeper.

Portuguese midfielder Anderson Pinto extended the lead early in the second half with a powerful left-foot strike from outside the penalty area in the 47th minute, making it 3-0.

The goal came after Paulos’ set-piece was intercepted but quickly recovered by Pinto.

Cebu FC sealed their dominant performance in the 70th minute when Paulos delivered a cross-field pass to Tajik forward Abdulfatohi Khudoidodzoda, who sprinted onto the ball and finished with precision to complete the 4-0 lead.

Maharlika FC avoided a shutout in the final moments when Cebuano Ivan Ouano scored in the 90th minute, ending the match at 4-1.

The loss pulls Maharlika down to sixth place. It is their fourth defeat alongside four wins.

In a show of solidarity with their hometown, Cebu FC players took a moment after the match to honor those affected by Typhoon Tino, reflecting the team’s commitment both off as well as on the field.

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