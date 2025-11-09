How Tino ruined a young artist’s work and living space

Ungria’s 12×18-inch charcoal still life, “Nipalit” is streaked with mud. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A boarding house along the river in Barangay Camputhaw, became a site of devastation for a fine arts student after floodwaters surged when typhoon Tino struck the country.

The flood came shortly after Johannes Paul Ungria returned from his hometown in Barili, Cebu, to visit his family for the first time after the recent earthquakes that shook northern Cebu.

Ungria stays in the city primarily for his studies at University of the Philippines Cebu’s College of Communication, Art, and Design.

His boarding house, which he chose for its spaciousness and affordability, sits beside an extended riprap along Camputhaw River.

Ungria said he had been moving from one boarding house to another since his high school days. His goal was to find a place that was both affordable and conducive to painting and printmaking.

“This is my seventh boarding house,” he said.

“Dako ang space for me as [an] artist; need nako og dako nga space. Ang price gamay gyud siya. Niingon akong parents dili maayo nga place to live, pero akoang choice ni live ko diri, kay aside sa duol sa UP, naa na siya tanan, (The space is big enough for me as an artist, and the price is low. My parents said it’s not ideal, but I chose to stay because it’s near UP and includes [electricity and water bills]).”

READ: House falls into river after riprap wall collapses in Cebu City brgy

Space over comfort

For Ungria, living alone is essential to the creative process.

“Di ko ganahan nga naa koy kuyog. Di ko ganahan nga naa koy kauban sa room, kay ma-limit akong action. Ma-judge akong uban nga binuhatan, (I don’t like having a roommate. I feel restricted in my actions, and I worry that others might judge how I behave),” he said.

He considered other options, including a dormitory near UP Cebu, but the riverside boarding house was cheaper and left him with ample room to work.

“As artist nga pwerteng daghanag maggamit, di kaya. Naa pud lain pero pwerteng mahala, P7,000 (As an artist who uses loads of materials, I can’t manage elsewhere. There are other options, but they’re very expensive, around ₱7,000).”

Living by the river, Ungria was aware of the cracks on the riprap.

In spite of these signs of wear, he thought the structure would hold and continued living next to it.

Recovering after Tino

The flooding began on Tuesday morning, Nov. 4.

At 5 a.m., Ungria his landlady sent him video of the overflowing river.

“Ingon ko nga sige lang, Ma’am, basta safe lang ta, (I told her it’s okay, as long as we’re safe),” he said.

But the next day, when he returned to his boarding house the scene was chaotic.

Mud covered the floor. The flood had ruined many of his artworks and tools.

The flood left Ungria’s living and working space covered with mud. | Contributed photo

“Ang una nakong nakit-an ang akoang sand paper nga machine. So wala na, pag-check, putik na kaayo sa tanan. Di na ma click, lapok na kaayo sa tanan. Impossible sad kaayo nga ma on. Gilabay nako buntag na kay gahuwat huwat ko nga i-try igka balik sa kuryente. Ingon among landlady nga ayaw na i-try kay basin mo buto, (The first thing I saw was my sandpaper machine. When I checked it, everything was covered in mud. It wouldn’t run; it was completely clogged. I ended up throwing it out in the morning because I was waiting to try it again when the power came back. The landlady told me not to try it, saying it might explode)” Ungria said.

Other belongings that he lost to the flood were his carving tools, hammer, and nails. Ungria pegged the damage in tools at ₱10,000, with the sandpaper machine alone valued at ₱3,000.

The flood destroyed his art pieces including some priced at ₱12,000.

The flooding also disrupted Ungria’s academic routine. His deadlines for paintings and printmaking projects, as well as for his his thesis, were approaching. But many of his essential materials had become useless.

He has reached out to his professors to request for the extension of deadlines, he said, as finishing projects within a week has become impossible.

The setback added strain to his management of both his studies and production of commissioned work.

Witnessing neglect

Living by Camputhaw River was eye-opening for Ungria. Residents openly threw trash into the water, a habit he believed worsened flooding whenever heavy rains arrived.

Objects thrown into the river included household trash to large items. Everything floated downstream.

Garbage riddles Camputhaw river. | Contributed photo

The more he observed this behavior, the more he understood how constant dumping turned the river into a hazard, especially for the houses built on its banks.

“Ang mga residents gyud diri, tanan nilang basura diri ilabay ra gyud nila sa river. Ang weirdest thing nga akong nakita kay naay naglabay og sofas, TVs, ug dagkong butanganan, (The residents here just throw all their trash into the river. The strangest things I saw being dumped were sofas, TVs, and large containers),” he said.

This careless waste disposal, he explained, has turned even minor floods into dangerous occasions.

Ungria stressed the importance of authorities working for public awareness campaigns and education on proper waste management, as well as local engagement to encourage responsible practices.

“Unta ma-actionan nya dili [na] magpataka og labay, unta ma actionan nga mo-engage sa community. Grabe gyud diri kay sa akong na-experience, nakita sa akong mga mata, everyday gyud, wa koy makit-an nga adlaw nga walay molabay sa river, (I hope this will be addressed and people will stop carelessly dumping trash, and that the community gets involved. From what I’ve seen with my own eyes, almost every, day someone throws something into the river),” he said.

The question of moving on

For now, Ungria’s immediate focus is on recovering his art materials and securing a safe work space to continue his projects.

As a fine arts student, much of his academic progress, thesis writing included, depends on specialized tools for his crafts, much of which he has lost to the flood.

With low finances, Ungria remains at his riverside boarding house. He worries that the landlady might request tenants to relocate.

For him, finding an alternative space is difficult. Boarding houses in Cebu are expensive. Lessors require large deposits.

Still, Ungria is determined to recover, find ways, and continue.

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