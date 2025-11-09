Trojans beat Iriga, Zamboanga to keep PH chess top spot

Toledo Xignex Trojans players, managers, and co-owners | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans continued their impressive run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup after defeating the Iriga Oragons and the Zamboanga Sultans on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Trojans, now holding 21 wins with only three losses, remain firmly atop the Southern Division standings with four matches left in the elimination round.

For the second straight time, International Master (IM) Eric Labog Jr. manned board one for Toledo and made an immediate impact in their 16.5–4.5 win over Iriga.

Labog dominated his opponent Godfrey Villamor in both the blitz and rapid rounds, which ended 5.5–1.5 and 11–3, respectively.

Queenie Mae Samarita, Cyril Ortega, and Diego Abraham Caparino also contributed victories against Isabel Palibino, Roger Pesimo, and Jeffrey Vegas, respectively, to complete Toledo’s dominance over Iriga.

The Trojans followed up with another commanding performance against the Zamboanga Sultans, scoring an 18–3 rout.

They swept the blitz round, 7–0, and nearly did the same in the rapid phase, where IM Pimentel’s draw with Abdulhan Agga at board five prevented a perfect sweep as it continued to insert new players to strengthen its already formidable lineup heading into the final stretch of the eliminations.

PCAP officials have yet to release the updated Southern Division standings, but the Trojans remain well within reach of securing the top spot.

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