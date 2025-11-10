Owners search for missing pets in Typhoon Tino’s aftermath

Owners continue to search for their missing pets (left: Haven; center: Reo; right: Orange) after Typhoon Tino brought sudden flash floods across Cebu. | Photos from Patrisha Badilles and Allison Tojoy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — When Typhoon Tino struck Cebu last Monday, November 3, it swept away not just houses and belongings but also beloved pets.

To this day, Patrisha Badilles continues to search for their dog and cat. She believes they went missing when floodwaters quickly rose in the Villa del Rio 1 Subdivision at Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

“We have nine dogs, and my mama almost died trying to save all of them,” she said.

Badilles was not home during the typhoon as she was preparing for the Nursing Board Exam scheduled on November 6 and 7.

After hearing the news about the flash floods, she grew worried.

“Sa other house, akong sister ug ako lola kay sa roof jud sila niadto kay lapas gyud ang tubig, and ang mga cars gastack na,” she shared.

(“In our other house, my sister and grandmother went up to the roof because the water had already risen too high, and cars in our area were piling up.”)

When the nearby Butuanon River overflowed, residents in the subdivision found their area submerged in flood reaching up to their second floors.

Nearly a week after Tino’s onslaught, Badilles has yet to find their other pets: an orange male cat named Orange and a brown female dog named Haven.

“Karon wala pay updates or any leads sa among dog, pero ga expect namis worst kay naa man juy possibility nga na lumos siya. Sa among cat, murag ni-hide tos atop, so I hope naa pa siya,” she said.

(“Right now, we still have no updates or leads on our dog, but we’re expecting the worst since there’s a possibility our dog drowned. Our cat seems to have hidden on our roof, so I’m hoping our cat’s still alive.”)

READ: Villa del Rio residents recount horror of Typhoon Tino

Flash floods, an unexpected tragedy

Allison Tojoy also shared a similar experience when the raging floodwaters swept through their residence in Barangay Jubay, Liloan.

Her dog, a male aspin named Reo, remains missing after they were unable to bring him to the roof while escaping the rising flood that had already submerged their ground floor.

“Wala naman gud namo madala among pets sa atop kay paspas kaayo ang panghitabo. Naka hunahuna sad mi nga if i-attempt namo siyag saka sa atop kay mahulog siya kay very narrow among gitumban,” she said.

(“We couldn’t bring our pets to the roof because everything happened so fast. We also thought that if we tried to carry Reo up, he might fall since the space we were stepping on was very narrow.”)

READ: Cebu families desperately search for missing amid rising Tino deaths

Tojoy said that they tried their best to prepare for the flood and keep their pets safe but were caught off-guard by the flash flood:

“Before sa typhoon kay giandaman namo silag dog and cat food. Gibutangan namo og trapal ila roof aron walay mag leak. Nangandam mi kutob sa amo na anticipate, pero wala juy naka expect sa flash flood nga nahitabo.”

(“Before the typhoon, we prepared food for our dog and cat and covered the roof with a tarp to prevent leaks. We prepared as much as we could, but no one expected the flash flood that happened.”)

The flood was largely due to the overflow of the Cotcot River, which affected Liloan and nearby areas.

Finding Reo has been a challenge, Tojoy said, because of the thick mud and piled-up vehicles that still block the streets of their subdivision in Colorado Dos:

“Lisod mag search ngadto kay wala pay tarung clearing, and dili pa safe tungod daghan pag debris.”

(“It’s hard to search there because the area hasn’t been properly cleared yet, and it’s still unsafe due to all the debris.”)

READ: ‘Baho na kaayo diri’: Liloan residents call for clearing, more relief

Owners appeal for help

After Typhoon Tino devastated much of the province, owners began posting online to ask for help in finding their missing pets.

Animal welfare groups and local governments have also reshared these posts on social media to speed up search and rescue efforts.

At least 40 pets remain missing as of November 6, according to a post by the Cebu City Government Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

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