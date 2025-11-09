‘Kumong Bol-anon 23’ postponed due to super typhoon Uwan

Regie Suganob trains in Bohol. | PMI Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Nov. 15 “Kumong Bol-anon 23” boxing event has been rescheduled due to safety concerns amid super typhoon Uwan.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions prioritized caution and announced that the matches will be held on Nov. 22 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

The fight card will be headlined by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, who will face World Boxing Organization global flyweight champion Mchanja Yohana of Tanzania in a 10-round non-title bout.

This fight will mark Suganob’s only appearance in 2025.

Suganob boasts an impressive 16-1 record with six knockouts, while Yohana enters with a 22-6-1 record and 15 knockouts, making him a formidable opponent.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable announced the postponement on Saturday, Nov. 8, via its social media page.

“We would like to inform you that the bout originally scheduled for November 15 has been postponed to November 22 due to Super Typhoon Uwan, which is expected to affect the Philippines starting November 10 and may cause flight cancellations and travel disruptions,” the organizers’ statement read.

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation, as the safety of all participants and staff remains our top priority.”

Other featured bouts include Leonard Pores III vs. Kiyoto Narukami for the IBF Youth flyweight title and Freshler Utrera vs. Sherwin Dacullo for the Philippine Youth minimum weight title.

Additional matchups are Gerwin Asilo vs. Yeroge Gura, Virgel Vitor vs. Alven Vergara, and Jericho Acaylar vs. Frances Arante.

Tickets for Kumong Bol-Anon 23 are priced at P500 for ringside and P200 for general admission. For inquiries, fans may visit the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Facebook page.

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