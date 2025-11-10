Uwan weakens as it hits Luzon’s mountain ranges, including Sierra Madre

Satellite image of the track of Uwan. Image from DOST / Pagasa

Uwan (international name Fung-wong) has weakened into a typhoon after hitting the mountain ranges of Luzon, including the Sierra Madre, according to the state weather bureau’s 2 a.m. Monday bulletin.

As of 1:00 a.m., Uwan was last located in Bagulin, La Union, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with a gustiness of up to 275 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“If you notice, the gustiness is a bit strong as it hits the terrain or the mountains of northern Luzon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina in Pagasa’s 2:00 a.m. update.

Pagasa has said that tropical cyclones reach their greatest intensity while over warm tropical water, but they begin to weaken as soon as they move inland.

Badrina said Uwan’s west-northwestward movement is “fast” (30 kph), adding that its eye could already be outside Luzon’s landmass this Monday morning.

“Possibly, in our next 5:00 a.m. update, Uwan will be in the West Philippine Sea already,” he said.

The weather specialist also said that Uwan’s only directly affecting most parts of Luzon.

“This typhoon only covers most parts of Luzon, and we expect significant reduction of rains in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” he also said.

Due to the weakening of the former super typhoon, Pagasa lifted the highest Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 in four areas. /jpv’

READ: 2 reported dead as Super Typhoon Uwan whips Luzon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP