Uwan watch: Huge waves whipped Bohol’s shores

Powerful waves crash against a boulevard in Baclayon town, Bohol, on Sunday afternoon, November 9, 2025, as Super Typhoon Uwan lashes the country. — Leo Udtohan

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL, Philippines — Due to the threat of Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong), a total of 8,134 families, or 25,775 individuals, have been evacuated to safer areas in Bohol, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The PDRRMC Command Center’s data as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, showed that residents from 24 local government units (LGUs) conducted preemptive evacuations to avoid casualties.

Among the towns with the highest number of evacuees were Carmen with 1,400 families (4,000 individuals), Inabanga with 1,249 families (4,292 individuals), Bien Unido with 1,134 families (4,109 individuals), and Tubigon with 1,085 families (3,853 individuals).

READ: 10 Bohol towns under Signal No. 1 as Uwan nears PH

PDRRMO chief Anthony Damalerio said that Bohol has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall brought by the super typhoon, but no major damage has been reported so far.

Bohol remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, as of the 5 p.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Authorities continue to monitor coastal and low-lying areas and urge residents to remain alert and heed advisories from local officials as Typhoon Uwan moves across the country. /cb

READ: Uwan weakens as it hits Luzon’s mountain ranges, including Sierra Madre

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