Uwan downs power & comms, displaces over 63,000 in Eastern Visayas

A portion of a seawall in Catbalogan City, Samar, has been damaged following the onslaught of Uwan. —Photo courtesy of Master Inchek

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte, Philippines — Super Typhoon Uwan unleashed its fury across the Eastern Visayas Region on Sunday, Nov. 9, displacing 18,959 families, or 63,826 individuals, according to a progress report released by the Police Regional Office (PRO-8).

Local government units (LGUs) in the region preemptively evacuated residents to designated centers in an effort to prevent casualties as the typhoon battered the region with powerful winds and torrential rains.

Based on PRO-8 monitoring, Northern Samar recorded the highest number of evacuees with 5,289 families (17,525 individuals); followed by Southern Leyte with 4,367 families (14,055 individuals); Biliran, 3,901 families (12,845 individuals); Eastern Samar with 2,632 families of 8,688 individuals; Samar, 2,508 families (10,208 individuals); and Leyte, 262 families (505 individuals).

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Super Typhoon Uwan

In Eastern Samar, the Borongan Cathedral was opened to accommodate evacuees seeking refuge from the storm.

Widespread flooding was reported in several towns, including Jipapad, Arteche, Borongan City in Eastern Samar, and Daram, Paranas, Jiabong, and Catbalogan City in Samar, where a portion of the city’s seawall sustained damage.

The roof of a covered court in Barangay Payao, Catbalogan City, was also blown away, while several fishing boats in the same coastal area were destroyed.

A yet-to-be-determined number of houses — mostly made of light materials — were damaged or destroyed in San Sebastian, Samar; Villaba and Baybay City in Leyte; and Naval, Biliran. In Northern Samar, several homes in Laoang and Catarman were also reported damaged.

In Mapanas, Northern Samar, a concrete footbridge leading to the town’s popular Blue Lagoon tourist attraction was washed away due to the typhoon’s strong currents.

The onslaught of Uwan also uprooted trees and toppled electric posts, causing widespread power interruptions across the region. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) confirmed that several parts of Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar lost electricity following the typhoon.

Eastern Samar Governor Ralph Vincent Evardone reported that, in addition to power outages, phone and internet connections were also down in most parts of the province.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported a fallen tree along the national highway in Barangay Cabalawan, Tacloban City, blocking access for motorists heading to Samar Island. Cabalawan is located on the Leyte side of the San Juanico Bridge.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced all flights at the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City were cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

Authorities are continuing assessment and clearing operations as the full extent of Uwan’s damage across Eastern Visayas is still being determined. /cb

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