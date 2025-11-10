Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

This handout photo, taken on November 5, 2025, shows army personnel from the 53rd Engineering Brigade carrying the body of a missing person on a stretcher in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) during a retrieval operation in Liloan, Cebu, Philippines. (Photo by Handout / COURTESY OF KENNETH GALLARDO / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A week after Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) devastated Cebu, many remain missing as clearing and retrieval operations continue.

As of Monday, November 10, a total of 85 individuals remain missing, with at least 56 coming from Compostela town in northern Cebu alone.

Responders still face logistical challenges in accessing remote, mountain barangays in Compostela, a first-class municipality located approximately 25 kilometers north of Cebu City, which bore the brunt of the flash floods that came from the nearby Cotcot River.

Balamban town in western Cebu, which reported 13 deaths, is still searching for 16 more people.

The municipality continues to conduct clearing operations as landslide and flood debris have made several upland barangays inaccessible.

The capital Cebu City is also looking for six more individuals as the toll here topped 36 as of Monday.

Tino-triggered flash floods have already claimed a total of 158 lives in Cebu alone. Most of the victims live in riverside communities where survivors reported water levels rising rapidly within minutes.

The entire province has been placed under a state of calamity. / ###

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