Vista Land Holds Second Leg of Lifescapes Expo2025 in Iloilo 

Following its successful debut in Metro Manila, Vista Land brought Lifescapes Expo2025 to Visayas through a two-day showcase at Vista Mall Iloilo from October 24 to 25, 2025. The event gathered homebuyers, investors, business partners, and real estate professionals for an immersive introduction to the modern lifescapes that continue to define the Vista Land legacy of vision and value nationwide.

Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents, as well as delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders, has always been the impetus behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

A celebration of progress

The ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the second leg of the Lifescapes EXPO2025 in the Visayas, with Vista Land executives, event partners, and esteemed guests.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the occasion, followed by a booth tour featuring Vista Land housing brands and affiliates, which allowed participants to earn exclusive experiences.

Following its successful debut in Luzon, Vista Land brought Lifescapes Expo 2025 to the Visayas Region through a two-day showcase at Vista Mall Iloilo from October 24 to 25.

Engr. Ric A. Pallesco, Vista Land Group Head for South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, welcomed homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals, sharing, “Our goal is to propel every participant towards purpose, progress, and partnership, whether you are finding your first home, expanding your investments, or building bridges across new business opportunities.”

Engr. Ric A. Pallesco, Group Head for South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, welcomed homebuyers, business partners, and real estate professionals to Lifescapes EXPO2025.

An expanding portfolio

The housing fair featured discussions on real estate trends, performance insights, financing options, the landmark expansion of Vista Land’s residential developments, and the growing portfolio of commercial land and lifestyle spaces that complement its communities.

Research Group Lead Lenard Dalida provided an industry update highlighting real estate trends, performance insights, and the landmark expansion of Vista Land residential developments nationwide. Ma. Lourdes Sinco of Vista Commercial Assets gave a talk on the growing portfolio of commercial land and lifestyle spaces that complement its communities and continue to grow across key locations. AllHome Interior Designer Karen Leong followed with a presentation on home solutions, design inspiration, and how a wide range of furnishings and furniture help Filipino homeowners bring their dream homes to life.

Event partners from AllBank, BDO, Maybank, RCBC, and UnionBank strengthened the discussions with financing options tailored for Filipino homebuyers and investors. Their participation highlighted the synergy between Vista Land and banking institutions in broadening access to ownership and opportunities.

A promising partnership

The expo also saw the launch of VLink, Vista Land’s sales recruitment and accreditation program for real estate professionals, designed to expand the company’s nationwide sales network. VLink empowers business partners with access to residential developments across the country, resources, and rewards.

A home for the holidays

The spotlight shifted to Home for the Holidays, a cherished Vista Land celebration of homecoming, hope, and heritage. Crown Asia, Camella, and Lessandra unveiled homes for every heart and household, while Vista Residences and Vista Manors presented high-rise havens that blend comfort, connectivity, and convenience across the archipelago.

Nestled near the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Valencia Residences, a multi-tower property in Mactan Island, emerges as the nearest growth metropolis to Cebu City.

Pioneering excellence in property development

As the holding company of the residential ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land is primarily engaged in developing horizontal properties, and master-planned communities, and in constructing vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land and its day-to-day operations and is the secret to its success. Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents, as well as delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders, has always been the impetus behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

To learn more about Vista Land, visit www.vistaland.com.ph and follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial