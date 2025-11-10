Typhoon Uwan left 132 areas flooded – NDRRMC

This handout photo, taken on November 9, 2025, and released by the Pandan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, shows houses amid surging floodwaters as Super Typhoon Uwan hit the coast in Pandan, Catanduanes. (Photo by Handout / Pandan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – As of Monday morning, Nov. 10, Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) left a total of 132 areas flooded, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 6 a.m. update, the NDRRMC said there are 125 flooded areas in the Bicol Region, 5 in Western Visayas, and 2 in Northern Mindanao.

The NDRRMC also said the floods in 4 areas in Zamboanga Peninsula and 1 in Caraga, Mindanao, are currently receding, while the floods in 9 areas in Western Visayas and 2 in Caraga have already subsided.

According to the NDRRMC, the effects of Uwan, including the floods, have affected 836,572 individuals, or 230,955 families.

READ: 2 reported dead as Typhoon Uwan whips Luzon

Of those affected, 652,768 individuals, or 181,855 families, are in the Bicol region; 99,109, or 22,018 families, are in the Caraga region; 31,451, or 10,114 families, are in Eastern Visayas; and 26,988, or 8,970 families, are in Western Visayas.

NDRRMC also reported the number of affected persons in the following regions:

Calabarzon: 14,703 persons / 4,685 families

Northern Mindanao: 4,882 persons / 1,112 families

Zamboanga Peninsula: 4,018 persons / 1,235 families

Cagayan Valley: 2,652 persons / 966 families

Among all those affected, 317,691 individuals, or 91,675 families, are spread across 6,069 evacuation centers, while 164,923 persons, or 49,593 families, are served outside of evacuation centers.

Two fatalities were also reported, one in the Bicol region and one in Eastern Visayas, alongside two injured, one in the Bicol region and the other in Western Visayas, the NDRRMC said.

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The NDRRMC also reported a total of 1,085 damaged houses (966 partially damaged, 89 totally damaged).

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Typhoon Uwan was tracked moving away from the Philippine landmass, but its effects are still widely felt in many parts of Luzon and some parts of northwestern Visayas due to its large area, the state weather bureau said.

Uwan is also anticipated to re-intensify on Tuesday as it traverses the West Philippine Sea before weakening once again outside the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday. /gsg/abc

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