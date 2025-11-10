DILG investigates Cebu leaders’ Eurotrip amid Tino

An aerial view shows Liloan town, in the province of Cebu on Nov. 6, 2025, in the aftermath of typhoon Kalmaegi. The typhoon killed at least 140 people and left another 127 missing after unleashing devastating flooding across the central Philippines, official figures showed, as the storm headed towards Vietnam. | Photo by Jam Sta Rose / AFP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is probing into reports that several Cebu officials flew to Europe for a vacation while Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) battered the island province.

The department’s central office communicated about the investigation to the Cebu Provincial Government on Monday, Nov. 10.

“[T]his morning, we just received an order from the national office of the DILG to submit all travel orders that were given to all local chief executives for an investigation and other purposes,” said Aldwin Empaces, assistant provincial administrator.

“As to the next steps, it is up to the central office,” Empaces said. “We will just comply with their instructions and orders.”

Documents that the province forwarded to the DILG included travel permits that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued to requesting officials last September, he said.

“All documents pertaining to travel starting from November 1 until the present,” Empaces explained.

The DILG, however, provide no further information.

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

Local officials from Cebu’s fifth district, including those from the badly hit towns of Compostela and Liloan, faced public backlash following reports that they traveled to London and France during Tino’s onslaught.

The Capitol previously confirmed that the governor gave permission to travel to Catmon Mayor Avis Ginoo-Monleon, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr., Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, Poro Mayor Edgar G. Rama, Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño, and Liloan Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco last September.

Reports also circulated that Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco joined the trip.

But most of the officials have yet to confirm or deny the reports.

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