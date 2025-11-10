Weather better, sea travel resumes in Eastern Visayas

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has lifted its temporary suspension of sea travel in Eastern Visayas following the easing of storm signals across most parts of the region. | INQUIRER FILES

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has lifted the temporary suspension of sea travel in Eastern Visayas after the state weather bureau eased storm signals across most parts of the region.

Improved weather and sea conditions, as indicated in the 5 a.m. bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) were cited by the coast guard for the notice to mariners on Monday morning.

“In reference to DOST-Pagasa Tropical Cyclone Bulletin Number 16…this station lifts the temporary suspension of voyages for all vessels and watercraft,” the notice read.

The notice, however, urged ship owners, operators, and boat masters to exercise “extreme caution” and continue to monitor weather updates from Pagasa and maritime safety advisories from PCG.

Northern Samar, which serves as the gateway to Luzon through the port of Allen town, was among the areas that lifted travel cancellations.

At least 580 passengers were stranded at Allen ports during the suspension of sea voyages, reported the Northern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office led by Rei Josiah Echano.

While Northern Samar experienced strong winds and rains from super typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong), the province reported minimal damage.

Echano said timely evacuations of approximately 45,706 residents helped achieve zero casualties.

“After enduring almost 18 hours of devastating winds and rains,” he added, “all local government units reported zero casualties in their situational reports submitted to the Northern Emergency Operations Center on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.”

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