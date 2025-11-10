Fair weather up for Cebu as Uwan leaves — Pagasa

The radiant skyline of Cebu. | CDN Digital Photo / Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience better weather starting Tuesday, Nov. 11 as typhoon Uwan moves away from the country.

“We can expect generally fair weather in Cebu tomorrow and onwards,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan on Monday, Nov. 10.

However, scattered rains and winds will hover over the province Monday, Nov. 10, from the trough of typhoon Uwan.

“We may experience moderate to strong winds, along with moderate to rough sea condition,” he said.

A trough is a system of low pressure extending from the main storm, often bringing rain and thunderstorms to areas far from the typhoon’s center.

READ: Pagasa: Storm ‘Uwan’ could affect Cebu if track shifts south

Typhoon Uwan weakens inside PAR

As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, Pagasa reported that typhoon Uwan continues to weaken over the West Philippine Sea.

The typhoon was last seen moving west-northwest at 20 km per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour and gusts up to 160 km per hour.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 has been raised in several portions of Luzon, causing moderate to significant impacts.

Typhoon Uwan is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday night or Tuesday morning.

However, it may reenter PAR on Wednesday evening, Nov. 12, as it makes landfall in Taiwan.

Residents in high-risk areas are still advised to stay alert and follow local evacuation and weather updates.

READ: Tino exits PAR; new storm ‘Uwan’ may enter Saturday

Purple skies over Cebu

Meanwhile, purple skies were seen above Cebu during the early hours of Nov. 10.

According to the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division, this was likely due to the angle of sunlight coming through low cloud cover and water droplets.

“A possible explanation pod is optical illusion—pink ang na reflect sa clouds then superimposed sa dark blue na sky, hence the purple color, (Another possible explanation is [that this was] an optical illusion—the pink light reflected on the clouds mixed with the dark blue sky, creating a purple color),” Pagasa explained.

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