Coast Guard steps up relief, clearing in Cebu after Tino

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel evacuate people from their flooded homes following heavy rains brought by typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) in Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025 | Contributed photo / PCG, AFP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas continued its post-typhoon operations across Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

The coast guard reported ongoing relief and recovery works in Talisay City and the towns of Consolacion, Compostela, Liloan, and Balamban in an update issued 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10.

Relief and clearing

The operations are focused on relief distribution, clearing of affected areas, and search and rescue.

Personnel assisted in hauling, repacking, and loading relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Consolacion town’s municipal building,

Teams joined clearing operations in Barangay Biasong, Talisay City, one of the areas that were flooded during the typhoon.

The unit had assisted in monitoring storm surge and flood-prone areas.

READ: Fair weather up for Cebu as Uwan leaves — Pagasa

Meanwhile, in Compostela, coast guard personnel continued hauling and repacking relief goods for affected residents.

Search and rescue operations also continued in Liloan town, where a K9 team has been deployed to aid in area inspection and enhance search operations.

In Balamban, another K9 team has been mobilized to assist in monitoring and support search activities in coordination with local disaster response units.

All other coast guard units across Central Visayas remain on standby for rapid deployment and additional support as needed, the report stated.

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