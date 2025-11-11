Cebu City: 20M liters lost as Typhoon Tino hits Lusaran water source

Barangay Lusaran remains heavily damaged by Typhoon Tino. | Photo from Mayor Nestor Archival’s Facebook Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City may lose about 20 million liters of water if Barangay Lusaran remains damaged and inaccessible due to Typhoon Tino, the city government reported.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared during a presser on Monday, November 10, that the barangay served as one of the city’s major water sources.

“Ang MCWD nagdistribute og about 250 million liters a day. Pero karon nakuhaan og 20 million liters—although tanaw nimo gamay, dako kaayo nig epekto sa siyudad sa Sugbo,” he said.

(MCWD distributes about 250 million liters of water a day. But now it has lost 20 million liters—and while that may seem small, it actually has a big impact on Cebu City.)

READ: Lusaran Bulk Water Project to be fully operational by early December 2022 – MCWD

Damage to water supplier

In a social media post on November 7, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said that Typhoon Tino caused extensive damage to the water treatment and transmission facilities of their bulk water supplier.

JE Hydro, which serves the Lusaran Bulk Water Supply Project, is unable to operate due to sustained damages and clogging of equipment.

“The facilities sustained severe physical damage to key components, heavy siltation from mud and debris that halted treatment operations, and power outages due to damaged transmission lines,” MCWD shared.

The Lusaran water depot has been providing potable water to around 40,000 households in the city since 2022.

READ: Why some Cebu areas still have no water after Typhoon Tino

Archival: ‘Lusaran needs more help’

A week has passed since Typhoon Tino struck Cebu, but Lusaran has yet to recover.

Archival shared that the mountain barangay’s bridge collapsed, making it difficult to transport relief aid and conduct clearing operations in the area.

Most of its vehicles were also overturned by strong winds, while its market was wiped out by the heavy rains.

“This was a place with much food and water, but right now, it’s basically zero,” he said.

An estimated 150 families were affected, with those living near the river losing their homes completely.

The mayor said they would prioritize repairing the bridge, clearing road blockages, and setting up temporary shelters for the affected residents.

He also urged the public to help and donate while recovery efforts were underway.

“Nanawagan pud ko sa atong mga volunteers: let’s go to Lusaran (I’m also calling on our volunteers: let’s go to Lusaran),” he said.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Conserve water

After visiting the barangay on November 8, Archival took to social media to call for collective action:

“I’m appealing to every Cebuano: Please conserve water. Every drop matters. While Lusaran heals, let us do our part—reuse, recycle, and reduce water waste at home, in schools, and in workplaces.”

As of November 10, the local government reported that only 70% of water supply had been restored in the city.

READ: Marcos declares national calamity due to Tino, looming Super Typhoon Uwan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP