Not all superheroes wear capes: Liloan boy, 15, feted as rescuer

Jayboy Magdadaro, 15, helped save nearly 50 people from floods during Typhoon Tino. | Photo from Kim Burden Gothong on Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid stories of loss and desperation in the wake of typhoon Tino, a teenager from Liloan has become a symbol of courage and hope.

Jayboy Magdadaro, 15, from Sitio Fatima, Jubay, Liloan has drawn widespread admiration after he helped rescue nearly 50 residents during the flooding wrought by the typhoon.

His story circulated as netizens voiced frustration over what they described as delayed or insufficient local government responses to the calamity.

Magdadaro was located after Kim Burden Gothong sought the public’s help via Facebook in reaching him so that the community could recognize and thank him.

Gothong said Magdadaro lost his phone during the flood and had been borrowing devices to connect online, which made him difficult to contact.

Once he was found, the story of his rescue efforts spread even more widely — and the praise grew louder.

READ: How Tino ruined a young artist’s work and living space

Praise from strangers, frustration with leaders

On Facebook, messages poured in not just from survivors but from Cebuanos across the province, many of whom saw in Jayboy a form of leadership born from instinct, urgency, and compassion.

“Jayboy – 50, Liloan LGU – 0,” one comment read — a sentiment echoed in hundreds of reactions criticizing the pace and visibility of official rescue and relief efforts.

Another netizen wrote, “Panahon sa katalagman, dili politiko ang unang motabang. Silingan ra gyud nato. Mao ni ang hero, (In times of disaster, our neighbors, not the politicians, are the first to help).”

For others, Magdadaro’s actions became a reminder of bayanihan as lived experience: that during emergencies, courage often comes from those who simply refuse to look away.

Calls for recognition and support

As public gratitude spread, so did calls to ensure that his bravery would not go unrecognized. Suggestions ranged from granting Magdadaro a full scholarship to rebuilding his family’s home.

“Dami na iyang na-save nga kababayan, (He saved many of his fellow countrymen),” one user wrote. “He deserves that.”

One survivor from Villa Lara recounted that she, her pregnant neighbor, her husband, and her young child survived because of Magdadaro and others who improvised rescue flotation out of banana branches when the current grew too strong.

“Someday makabalos mi, (Someday we will be able to give back)” she wrote. “Thank you kaayo sa pag-save sa among life, (Thank you very much for saving us).”

Those who helped search for Magdadaro said they now plan to meet him, bring him handwritten messages, groceries, clothing, school supplies, and small gifts — tokens meant to acknowledge his courage without overwhelming him.

Across Facebook threads, one phrase appeared again and again: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

As Cebuanos clear debris and rebuild neighborhoods, the story of a 15-year-old steering a small boat of people through floodwaters has become more than a tale of rescue. It has become a reminder that heroes often live within the community. They are the ones who act because they must, and because saving others matters.

In Liloan, one hero’s name is Jayboy Magdadaro.

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