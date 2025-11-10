Tino survivor recounts ordeal; search goes on for missing neighbor

Delia Punay, 67, wept as she recounted her experience at the height of typhoon Tino last Nov. 4. | Photo courtesy of Sheila Altubar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For a resident of Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City, losing her home and a sibling to the flooding triggered by typhoon Tino on Tuesday, Nov. 4 was already harrowing.

Now, the search continues for Delia Punay’s 51-year-old neighbor, who went missing amid the typhoon.

The Special Rescue Force of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Search and Rescue team of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were still looking for Riza Rosal as of Monday, Nov. 10.

Punay, 67, said Rosal was last seen calling for help and waving a flashlight while floodwaters swept through their sitio around 3 a.m. at the height of the storm.

Survivor’s account

The sudden swelling of the nearby river forced Punay and her family to flee their home, which the typhoon destroyed, leaving them with nothing.

Punay escaped with her son and two college-aged grandchildren.

She described the flood as far more severe than in the previous storms she had seen.

“Kani grabe ni. Kato sauna, gamay ra man. Mao tong wa kaayo mi makuyawi – kay gamay raman to, (This was serious. The previous floods were not massive. We were not scared because they were shallow),” she said.

Punay also lost a younger sibling who was swept away while trying to escape.

“Akoang manghud namatay man sab kay naanod; kay amoang giingnan nga gawas diha, unya di man siya mogawas kay motungtong ra daw siyas lamisa unya ang gapnod nga morag tawo kadako nga kahoy, narumbo mans ila, guba ang balay, (My younger sibling died, swept away by the flood after refusing to leave the house. Driftwood the size of a man hit the house and it crumbled),” she said.

Punay credited her children and grandchildren for helping her survive the surge.

READ: Not all superheroes wear capes: Liloan boy, 15, feted as rescuer

“Ang akoang apo duha kabuok, college, unya mao intawn nag-ba nako ngadto kay ingon man nga ayaw na paglabang kay maanod ka (My two college-aged grandchildren carried me. They told me not to cross the floodwaters or else I would be swept away),” she said.

Punay is afraid of returning to her property for now, citing both trauma from the flood and safety concerns.

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