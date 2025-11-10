Paraase claims bronze at maiden UAAP campaign

Asia Paraase in action. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana long-distance runner Asia Paraase wrapped up her rookie campaign at the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) races with a well-deserved podium finish.

The pride of Lapu-Lapu City claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 10,000-meter run, the longest-distance event in the UAAP track and field competition, held Sunday, Nov. 9, at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Representing the Growling Tigers of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Paraase bounced back after falling short of a medal in her previous events.

She clocked 39 minutes and 57.01 seconds to take third place in the grueling race.

The complete results of the 10,000m women’s race is yet to be published by the UAAP.

Earlier in the tournament, Paraase placed eighth in the 800m, 10th in the 1,500m, fourth in the 5,000m, ninth in the 3,000m steeplechase, and helped UST finish fourth in the 4x400m women’s relay.

Despite missing out on the golds she’s used to winning, the 2024 Palarong Pambansa double-gold medalist said she is grateful for the experience and for UST’s confidence in her as one of their top rookie recruits this season.

“Thank you UST for giving me a shot to compete in the UAAP and represent your beautiful university,” Paraase said.

“Thank you also to the UST athletics coaches for trusting my capabilities and letting me show what I’ve got. The experience was amazing—never expected it to be this tough. It’s really a whole new level of national competition.”

Paraase also gave heartfelt thanks to her family, boyfriend, and teammates for their constant support.

“To my loud and silent supporters, thank you so much—especially to my parents who are always checking on me. Ma, thank you for always boosting my spirit when I was losing hope,” she said.

“To my boyfie, thank you for your support and encouragement, and to my teammates who kept pushing me—let’s work harder next season.”

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