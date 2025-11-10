Toledo Chess Warriors rule Boy ‘Chessmoso’ Pestaño tilt

Toledo Chess Warriors join Cepca officials during the awarding ceremony. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Chess Warriors proved their class in the one-day 6th Boy “Chessmoso” Pestaño Memorial Tatluhan Open Chess Tournament organized by the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The trio of Christopher Tubalado, Reduard Contaoi, and Zhy Rich Maniego dominated the seven-round team event with a total of 14.5 points, anchored on Tubalado’s strong 5.5-point performance.

Finishing close behind in second place was Team Check Yo Self, composed of Yves Christian Fiel, Spencer De Guzman, and Ralph Daniel Dakay, who tallied 14.0 points.

Rounding out the top three was Team GM Hector Workhorses with 14.5 points as well, but the Toledo Chess Warriors secured the championship after edging them out on superior tiebreak points.

The Workhorses were represented by Lemuel Montero, Felix Poloyapoy Jr., and Armecito Lumbab.

Completing the top 10 among the 41 participating teams were Kingslayer, Iron Eagle, StareMate, BCCC, The Queen’s Guardian, Pawn Avalanche, and Naga Warriors, who placed fourth to tenth respectively.

Special awards went to Ariel Joseph Abellana (Board 1), Marquis Angelo Mallorca (Board 2), Zephyrr Kyle Aballo (Board 3), Amado Olea Jr. (Cepcan A), Archie Garson (Cepcan B), Odillon Badilles (Top Senior), Ralph Daniel Dakay (Top U15), and Kurt Jade Igot (Top U12).

The tournament also marked Cepca’s 35th anniversary.

Cepca is Cebu’s longest-standing chess organization. As part of its thanksgiving activities, Cepca, led by president Jerry Maratas, will donate 35 chess clocks and 70 chess sets to 35 public schools in Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay cities and Consolacion town.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP