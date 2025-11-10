City Olympics to proceed after Tino amid full calendar, venues

Opening ceremony of the Cebu City Olympics 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center | DepEd Cebu City photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The annual Cebu City Olympics, now on its 33rd year, will proceed as scheduled from Nov. 21 to 26 in various venues across the city.

This was confirmed by Francis Ramirez, sports coordinator of the Department of Education Cebu City Division.

Ramirez, in an interview with CDN Digital, said organizers initially wanted to postpone the games to December to give athletes, coaches, and district supervisors more time to recover.

But the organizing committee agreed this was impossible given a full calendar of events and fully booked venues.

“We thoroughly studied and looked into the possibility of moving the event because we also wanted to reschedule it.

“However, there are already too many activities lined up in December, especially at the Cebu City Sports Center, which has four scheduled events,” Ramirez explained.“At SM Seaside City Cebu, there are six to seven events to be held there as well, so we can’t guarantee we’ll be able to fit into their schedule if we move the meet since those venues will also be used by others.”

Due to these scheduling conflicts, Ramirez and the organizing committee decided to proceed with holding the meet on its original dates.

Ramirez admitted, however, that not all districts are fully ready to compete.

Some student-athletes, particularly those from Cebu City’s mountain barangays are still recovering from the typhoon’s impact, although the majority were not severely affected.

Ramirez said he instructed district supervisors that instead of holding their own district meets, for which there is little time, they may pick athletes to represent their districts in the city meet.

“They can still hold games if possible or just decide which available athletes they can send to compete,” he said.

Ramirez also pointed out that a postponement to next year would complicate funding for the Olympiad. The allocated budget would have to be carried over to 2026. This would require another round of paperwork.

Furthermore, the Cebu City Sports Center will be used for the Sinulog Festival in January, and for the regional meet of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association in February.

This leaves no room on the calendar to reschedule the Olympiad.

Ramirez said he already met with tournament managers, district supervisors, and coordinators to explain the situation and appeal for their cooperation.

The organizers, he added decided to merge the tournament refresher course and solidarity meeting, both now set for Nov. 15, to save time and streamline preparations.

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