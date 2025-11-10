Chinese Yeerken upsets Wenceslao in Sanman main event

Yesihati Yeerken (right) and Rodel Wenceslao other during their weigh-in | Sanman photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodel Wenceslao saw his 10-fight winning streak snap after a unanimous decision loss to Chinese Yesihati Yeerken in the main event of Sanman Boxing’s fight card in General Santo City last Sunday, Nov. 9 in General Santos City.

The Cebu-based Wenceslao, a journeyman-turned-contender, fell to the visiting Yeerken from Urumqi, China, who impressed over eight rounds of brutal, back-and-forth action.

The judges scored the bout 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75, all in favor of Yeerken in their super welterweight non-title bout.

The defeat was Wenceslao’s first since 2020, bringing his record to 24 wins, 19 losses, two draws, and 13 knockouts.

Yeerken improved to 9-7-2, with four victories coming by knockout.

Wenceslao came out strong, trading heavy combinations with his opponent, but Yeerken gradually took control in the later rounds.

Applying relentless pressure and pinning Wenceslao against the ropes, Yeerken’s counterpunches consistently found their mark, frustrating the Filipino fighter’s attempts to turn the tide.

Both boxers left the ring bloodied and battered after their phone-booth style exchanges.

Wenceslao landed several power punches, yet Yeerken’s shots were sharper and more precise.

In the final round, Yeerken unleashed a flurry of combinations that visibly rocked Wenceslao, cementing his upset victory.

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