Balunan maintains high ranking in IBF minimumweight division

IBF minimumweight division no. 6 Christian Balunan | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano world title contender Christian “Punchtian” Balunan has reason to stay motivated despite his recent loss to IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

Balunan remains a strong performer in the IBF world minimumweight rankings, sitting at no. 6 according to the latest update.

This keeps him well within striking distance of another world title opportunity.

Balunan, who trains out of Villamor Boxing Gym and is promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, sits ahead of several notable contenders.

They include former world champion Vic Saludar (no. 10) and fellow Filipino Joey Canoy (no. 8), as well as Zimbabwe’s Beavan Sibanda (no. 7).

The fighters standing above Balunan are Japanese Takeshi Ishii (no. 5), ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ian Abne (No. 4), and China’s DianXing Zhu (no. 3).

The top two spots in the division currently remain vacant.

Balunan lost to Taduran by unanimous decision last Oct. 26 in Manila. Despite the setback, the 25-year-old from Consolacion, Cebu, showed grit and resilience, giving Taduran a challenging title defense even while suffering a deep cut over his right eyebrow.

The bout was also Balunan’s first experience of a world title fight.

In a statement, Balunan expressed gratitude despite the defeat.

“Kahit talo ako nung last kung laban kontra kay kuya Champ Pedro Taduran, still thankful at masaya pa rin ako dahil hindi ako nawala sa world rankings (Although I lost in the last match to champion Pedro Taduran, I am still thankful because I did not drop off the world rankings),” he said.

“Salamat sa mga taong palaging tumutulong at sumusuporta sa akin. God bless you sa inyong lahat, still andito parin tayo sa IBF no. 6. Let’s go (Thank you to the people who constantly help and support me. God bless you all. We are still here at no. 6. Lets go)!”

The 25-year-old Balunan sports a record of 12 wins with seven knockouts and one defeat.

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