Landslide wrecks houses, hurts 6 in Naga Cebu

A disaster responder surveys the landslide in Barangay Uling, Naga City, Cebu. | Contributed photo from Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon landslide struck Purok Kaimito 1, Barangay Uling in Naga City, Cebu on Monday, Nov. 10, injuring six residents, damaging nine houses, and displacing dozens of persons.

Heavy rainfall triggered the incident occurred, which occurred around 1 p.m., according to a report from the Naga City Police Station.

Police said about 40 residents were rescued and evacuated from the affected area. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately after the collapse.

Authorities identified the injured as Rica Mae Bariquit, 11, who sustained a wound on her right groin and a fractured right femur; Doroteo Villarmea Labapiz, 68, who suffered a left hip injury, and Felipe Labapiz, 74, who fractured his left foot.

Bariquit and Felipe were referred to Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, while Doroteo remains under observation at the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary in Naga City.

Three other residents, who have yet to be identified, sustained minor injuries but were not hospitalized.

Police Senior Master Sgt. Jake Catane said there were no fatalities.

Land soaked in rainwater

Catane said the landslide occurred on a sloped, rocky portion of the barangay.

He said rainwater likely seeped into the ground through cracks, saturating and softening it, and setting off the slide.

The area has since been cordoned off and declared a danger zone. Police have prohibited entry to the affected site, which has been turned over to barangay officials for monitoring.

Catane said the nine damaged houses were home to about 40 residents who have since been moved roughly 300 meters away from the slide site.

Some are temporarily staying with relatives, while the local government coordinates relocation and assistance for those displaced.

Sitio Kaimito sits on one of the highest points of the upland barangay.

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