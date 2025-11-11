8 Cebu officials went to UK despite threats from Tino – DILG

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Volunteers retrieve a dead body swept away among the trees in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan town, Cebu province, central Philippines on November 5, 2025. The death toll from Typhoon Tino in the Philippines climbed past 90 on November 5 as the devastating impact on hard-hit Cebu province became clearer after the worst flooding in recent memory. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least eight officials from Cebu traveled to Europe despite looming threats of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), the national government confirmed.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) released on Monday, November 10, the list of local chief executives who went to the United Kingdom while Tino battered the island province.

All came from the 5th District, with travel dates ranging from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

They are the following:

Andrei Duterte (Provincial Board Member)

Manuel Santiago (Mayor, Pilar)

Edgar Rama (Mayor, Poro)

Greman Solante (Mayor, Tudela)

Aljew Frasco (Mayor, Liloan)

Alfredo Arquillano Jr. (Mayor, San Francisco)

Avis Ginoo-Monleon (Mayor, Catmon)

Felijur Quiño (Mayor, Compostela)

A total of nine Authorities to Travel and Approved Foreign Travel Authority (FTA) had been issued, the DILG data showed, as published by ABS-CBN News.

Bonbon Mayor Nico Dotillos, however, cancelled his trip bound for London when the state weather bureau forecasts showed that the typhoon would make its landfall in their municipality.

All eight officials secured authorities to travel from Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro last September but the DILG only granted FTA to four of them.

They are Santiago, Rama, Solante, and Duterte. The DILG’s FTA Data Portal indicated that Frasco, Arquillano Jr., Monleon, and Quiño proceeded to the United Kingdom without an approved FTA from their agency.

The DILG is currently conducting an investigation into reports that several local officials traveled to Europe while Tino barreled across central Cebu.

The typhoon caused deadly flash floods in wide parts of Metro Cebu, particularly in the towns of Liloan and Compostela, both under the 5th district.

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