Cebu City inspects Monterrazas amid flooding outcry

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a city-led inspection of the Monterrazas de Cebu development in response to public outcry over its alleged contribution to the massive flooding in Barangay Guadalupe during Typhoon Tino.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Cebu has launched its own city-led inspection of the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu development.

This comes after widespread complaints and renewed scrutiny over the project’s alleged role in the massive flooding that hit communities at the mountain’s base during Typhoon Tino.

READ: DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

Separate assessment

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that the city government had ordered a separate assessment, independent of the ongoing probe by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to determine whether the upscale hillside project in Barangay Guadalupe had violated environmental rules or aggravated flooding in the area.

“One hundred fifty (150) days pa lang ko na mayor. Wala ko nakahibalo nga naa diay nay cease and desist orders or whatever, kung kinsay naghatag ana, let us find out,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, November 10.

(I am just 150 days working as a mayor. I did not know if it has a cease and desist orders or whatever, whoever gave that, let us find out.)

READ: Slater Young’s Monterrazas project sparks backlash anew after recent Cebu flooding

Report to be given

“Regarding sa ilang development nga nag cause og baha, I think it’s correct. Niadtong Friday, I was directing CCENRO [Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office] and MGB [Mines and Geosciences Bureau]. Ako silang gijoint inspection kung unsay ilang ihatag nga report, which they said they will give tomorrow (November 11), then we will abide with it.”

(Regarding their development to have caused the flood, I think its correct. Last Friday, I was directing CCENRO and MGB. I had a joint inspection and whatever report they would give, which they will give tomorrow (November 11), then we will abide with it.)

READ: Villa del Rio Cebu flooding: We never learned Ondoy’s lesson

Archival said the city had initiated its own inspection after receiving numerous complaints from residents of Barangay Guadalupe and nearby low-lying areas, who had accused the Monterrazas project of worsening floods during last week’s typhoon.

“There are so many complaints. That’s why we sent them [the inspection team] to address the concerns,” the mayor said.

City-led probe, independent from DENR

The city’s inspection, spearheaded by CCENRO in coordination with the MGB, aims to verify the developer’s compliance with environmental standards, drainage and slope protection measures, and its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

The DENR-led multi-agency probe, launched on November 7, continues its own assessment of the project’s impact. The national investigation includes experts from DENR Region 7, the Environmental Management Bureau, and local officials, with the team tasked to examine the stability of slopes, drainage capacity, and any alterations to the natural landscape.

In its earlier statement, the DENR said it would enforce corrective measures, including suspension, penalties, or legal remedies, should violations be found.

READ: Typhoon Tino leaves over 100 dead; probe into Cebu flood works sought

Archival: ‘Support what’s good for the city, not the flood’

Archival also addressed photos and social media posts linking him to Monterrazas developer Slater Young, a celebrity engineer who met with the mayor in August for what was described as a courtesy visit.

“They came to City Hall because they turned over the road they built—nothing else,” Archival clarified. “Some people in the media gave it a different spin, saying I supported the project. Of course, I supported the road turnover because it benefits the city. They cemented the road from the subdivision guardhouse to the main road, so why wouldn’t we support that?”

“But gamiton ang picture nako, katong nag picture mi unya ibutang ang Monterazzas and the flood, it’s unfair,” he added.

(But to use my picture, the one where we ha a photo together then put Monterrazas and the flood, it’s unfair.)

Project under scrutiny anew

The Monterrazas project, located on a 200-hectare mountainside property spanning Guadalupe, Sapangdaku, Buhisan, and Tisa, has long faced controversy for its environmental impact.

It was previously issued cease-and-desist orders by the city government in 2008 and 2011 after flash floods and mudslides damaged homes in the lowlands. Then-mayors Tomas Osmeña and Michael Rama both ordered the project halted until developers constructed sufficient retention ponds and flood control systems.

Despite those measures, residents say the same problems persist today.

During Typhoon Tino last November 4, brown, murky waters—described by locals as “mocha-colored”—rushed through several sitios in Guadalupe, inundating homes and prompting emergency rescues.

Residents believe the runoff originated from disturbed mountain soil resulting from ongoing construction.

Developers

Developer Mont Property Group, formerly Genvi Development Corp. and now under the ownership of 8990 Holdings, Inc., has maintained that its drainage and detention ponds are functioning as designed.

Young, who serves as the chief strategy officer for Mont Property Group and as brand ambassador for 8990 Holdings, has yet to publicly comment following the recent flooding, though he previously touted Monterrazas as a “sustainable project” inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces.

In an earlier interview, Young said the company had been working with the city government on long-term flood control plans under its corporate social responsibility program, citing the construction of detention ponds, flood-control drainage, and road improvements.

“We can talk in the same language because he’s an engineer,” Young said in August, referring to Mayor Archival. “We’re very happy to be part of that vision of the mayor.”

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