Uwan moves northward outside PAR 

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 21 Typhoon #UwanPH (FUNG-WONG) Issued at 5:00 AM, 11 November 2025 Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11:00 AM today.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) has moved northward outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of early Tuesday, November 11, but its lingering effects continue to concern residents and authorities across northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Cebu is still grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, which claimed over 150 lives last week.

Tropical Cyclone Bulletin

According to Pagasa’s Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 21, issued at 5:00 a.m., Uwan maintained maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts reaching 150 kph.

Its center was estimated 365 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, already outside PAR, moving northward at 15 kph. Strong to typhoon-force winds extended up to 750 kilometers from the center.

Signal No. 2

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and portions of Mountain Province, Benguet, and La Union, while Signal No. 1 continues for Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Metro Manila, and nearby provinces.

Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

Pagasa warned that strong to gale-force winds and very rough to high seas, with waves up to 8 meters, are expected over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, advising all sea vessels to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

Although outside PAR, the typhoon may still bring gusty conditions over most parts of Luzon and Western Visayas.

Uwan is forecast to weaken into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over western Taiwan, possibly re-entering PAR near Taiwan on Wednesday evening.

Cebu still counting losses from Tino

A week after Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) devastated Cebu, clearing and retrieval operations are ongoing as authorities search for the missing. As of Monday, November 10, a total of 85 people remain unaccounted for, with 56 from Compostela town in northern Cebu alone.

Balamban town, which reported 13 deaths, is still searching for 16 more individuals. The municipality continues clearing debris from landslides and flash floods that rendered several upland barangays inaccessible.

In Cebu City, authorities are still looking for six more people, bringing the province-wide death toll to 158. Most victims lived in riverside communities, where survivors reported water levels rising within minutes during Tino-triggered flash floods.

The entire province has been placed under a state of calamity to hasten relief and rehabilitation operations.

The Sierra Madre effect

Meanwhile, as Uwan hit Luzon, attention once again turned to the Sierra Madre Mountain Range, often described as Luzon’s “natural fortress” against typhoons. The range, spanning 540 kilometers from Cagayan to Quezon, is believed to slow down winds and enhance rainfall distribution, though experts emphasize it does not fully shield communities from typhoon impacts.

DOST Philippines noted that while the mountains may weaken or delay winds, the heavy rains that often trigger floods and landslides are still capable of causing major damage.

Public advisory

Authorities continue to urge residents in high-risk areas to heed evacuation orders and follow instructions from local officials. For updated heavy rainfall advisories, wind signals, and storm warnings, the public is advised to monitor official Pagasa bulletins.

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