Probe Cebu officials who left PH amid Typhoon Tino – Palace

This aerial photo shows damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Talisay, in Cebu province, on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday said that Cebu officials who reportedly flew to Europe while Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) lashed the province should be investigated before any conclusions are drawn.

The probe Cebu officials first before drawing conclusions, was the response of Palace Press Officer Claire Castro when asked whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had issued any directive on the matter.

“First of all, this needs to be assessed. What exactly is their purpose in going to another country, and did it really affect the prompt response for our fellow citizens who experienced the typhoon’s impact?” she said at a briefing.

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She also said, “We cannot immediately say that they are at fault; this needs to be studied first.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has already initiated a probe into the matter, which was also communicated to the Cebu Provincial Government.

“[T]his morning, we just received an order from the national office of the DILG to submit all travel orders that were given to all local chief executives for an investigation and other purposes,” said Aldwin Empaces, assistant provincial administrator, as quoted in a report from Cebu Daily News.

“As to the next steps, it is up to the central office,” Empaces said.

Local officials who proceeded to London despite the threat of Typhoon Tino included Catmon Mayor Avis Ginoo-Monleon, San Francisco Mayor Alfredo Arquillano Jr., Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, Poro Mayor Edgar G. Rama, Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago, Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño, and Liloan Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco last September.

Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco also joined the trip with his wife, Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco.

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