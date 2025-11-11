Family of Carcar City cyclist opts for settlement after fatal crash

A 17-year-old cyclist was hit by a passenger bus along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City, Cebu on on Sunday, November 9. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the 17-year-old cyclist who was killed after being hit by a passenger bus in Carcar City has opted to settle with the bus company instead of pursuing legal action, police confirmed on Tuesday, November 11.

Police Staff Sergeant Mar Jone Aledon of Carcar City Police Station said the victim’s family, including his mother who is working abroad, informed authorities that they no longer wish to file a complaint against the bus driver and have chosen an amicable settlement with the company.

“Mismo ang katong mama nga naa sa abroad unya ang katong stepfather niingon sila nga di na sila ganahan og samok, makig-settle ra daw sila sa bus company,” he said.

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Aledon added that police are still waiting for a formal copy of the compromise agreement to document the settlement.

Fatal crash

Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old resident of Cogon, Poblacion 1, Carcar City.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion 1.

Based on police investigation and CCTV footage, the collision happened at the corner of a crossing where the victim was descending on his bicycle and entered the main road without slowing down.

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At that time, a passenger bus traveling along the national highway passed by and struck him.

“Corner sa crossing ni nahitabo unya kaning nag-bike, galugsong, walay menor menor sa eskina, nadiritso gyud sa main road sa National Highway nga at that time, naa’y bus nga niagi maong wa gyud malikayi sa bus. Nadumbulan gyud niya ang bata nga ga-drive sa bisekleta,” Aledon said.

The cyclist was hit at the front portion of the bus, throwing him off his bicycle.

He was rushed by the Carcar City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to Cebu Provincial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Elaine Tabura at 3:51 p.m.

Driver remains under police custody

The driver, identified as Kristian Dean Padin, 41, married, and a resident of Poblacion 1, Carcar City, was immediately arrested following the incident and did not attempt to flee.

He was initially facing charges for homicide and damage to property, following the the collision.

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Aledon said the driver remains under police custody pending the submission of the family’s formal settlement agreement.

Under the 36-hour reglementary period, the driver will be released later this afternoon if no complaint is filed within the prescribed time.

The remains of the Carcar City cyclist are now laid at their home in Cogon, Poblacion 1, while police await the signed settlement documents between the family and the operator of the bus line.

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