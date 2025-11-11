Sierra Madre: CBCP exec says people should protect, not just thank it

NATURAL FRONTIER. Dark rain clouds hover over the Sierra Madre mountain range on Monday (Nov. 10, 2025), as seen from Casili River in Barangay Pintong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal. The country’s longest mountain range spans 540 kilometers, 10 provinces and three regions, and helps reduce the disastrous impacts of tropical cyclones on Luzon. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday said the faithful should not only express their gratitude to the Sierra Madre, the country’s longest mountain range, but also resolve to protect it from being destroyed.

CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice, and Peace (ECSA-JP) vice chairman Gerardo Alminaza said Filipinos must protect Sierra Madre as pay back for keeping Luzon residents safe from strong typhoons.

READ: Uwan moves northward outside PAR

Responsibility

“Faith must move us from gratitude to responsibility. If God continues to save us through creation, then the least we can do is to protect creation in return,” he said in a radio interview.

“As a church, our response cannot end with relief. We must move from rescue to reform, from rehabilitation to renewal,” the prelate added.

READ: UWAN: Live updates

Protecting Sierra Madre

Alminaza said protecting Sierra Madre is necessary if only to ensure its continued capability to protect the country from natural calamities such as heavy storms.

“Our mountains are crying. The wounds of Sierra Madre mirror the wounds of our nation —greed, corruption, and neglect,” he said.

“Natural disasters are made worse by human disaster. Every typhoon exposes not just our vulnerability to nature, but our failure as a people to care for creation and for one another.”

Suffering from destruction

Currently, Alminaza said Sierra Madre is already suffering destruction through quarrying, illegal logging, and other destructive projects.

READ: Typhoon Uwan: DILG to sanction execs who left PH amid Uwan

The mountain range, which stretches from Cagayan province to Quezon province, is said to be the reason Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) weakened.

Uwan

On Sunday, Uwan rampaged several areas mostly in Luzon, which were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Uwan weakened into a typhoon as it hit the mountainous terrains of Luzon, including the Sierra Madre. (PNA)

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