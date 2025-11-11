No risk of food shortage after Typhoon Tino – Cebu City Agriculturist

A farmer tends to his cabbage farm in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu in this April 2016 photo. (CDN FILE)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the widespread devastation caused by Typhoon Tino, Cebu City Agriculturist Joelito Baclayon said there was no risk of food shortage despite damage to local crops and livestock.

“With regards to that [food supply], wala may problema kaayo kay only Cebu ra ang affected sa past typhoon,” he told reporters on Monday, November 10.

(Regarding the food supply, there’s no problem since only Cebu was heavily affected by the recent typhoon.)

“Nakita nato nga some of the areas outside of Cebu City naa pay supply. If ever there’s a shortage, we can get from other provinces,” he added.

(We’ve seen that some areas outside Cebu City still have supplies. If there’s a shortage, we can get from other provinces.)

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Farmers still affected

Local farmers, however, remain affected by the typhoon’s onslaught.

Mayor Nestor Archival said that about 90% to 95% of the farmers in the city faced challenges in production due to damaged water sources and supply.

“Sobrang tubig, patay ang tanom. Kuwangans tubig, patay gihapon—so how can we have good production?”

(Too much water kills the crops. Too little water also kills them — so how can we have good production?)

READ: IN PHOTOS: Cebu flood control projects damaged after Typhoon Tino

Meanwhile, Baclayon estimated ₱47 million in damages to crops, livestock, and farmland due to landslides brought by strong winds and rain.

“About 998 hectares were affected. Most heavily damaged are Sudlon II, Lusaran, Paril, and Cambinocot,” he said.

Among the crops damaged were sweet corn, common vegetables, and bananas.

Meanwhile, he estimated ₱400,000 worth of damages to livestock, with at least 200 animals washed out by the severe floods.

“Mostly mga baboy nga gibuhi daplin sa sapa nangawash out. Naa puy baka, kanding, kabaw,” he said.

(Most of the pigs raised near the river were washed away. There were also cows, goats, and carabaos.)

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

City to take action

In response to the agricultural sector’s concerns, the city government assured that it will help affected farmers.

Baclayon shared that the city’s crops and livestock were insured by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) and that processing was underway to assist those affected.

“Initial natong gibuhat, gitanaw nato [ang mga naapektuhan] para makafacilitate ta dayon sa ilang claim for insurance,” he said.

(Our initial action was to check on those affected so we can immediately facilitate their insurance claims.)

READ: Cebu governor seeks independent probe into Typhoon Tino flooding

The Cebu City Department of Agriculture will also prioritize reconnecting the water supply and providing assorted seeds and storage.

Baclayon also said that they are planning to release cash assistance of ₱5,000 to ₱10,000, depending on the damages.

“Naa man tay standby funds para pwede nato mahatagan og cash assistance atong mga mag-uuma.”

(We have standby funds that we can use to provide cash assistance to our farmers.)

Typhoon Tino, which battered Cebu on November 4, left thousands displaced while claiming 158 lives in the province.

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