Impact of Uwan expands to 2M people as death toll climbs to 6

DEVASTATION. A toppled electric post in Pandan, Catanduanes, as Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) unleashed fierce winds and torrential rains on Sunday (Nov. 9, 2025). The NDRRMC said Tuesday (Nov. 11) the reported deaths from the powerful cyclone have climbed to six. (Photo courtesy of MDRRMO-Pandan, Catanduanes)

MANILA, Philippines – The reported deaths from the impact of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) have climbed to six, with more than two million individuals affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its latest situation report, the agency said the fatalities include three from Cagayan Valley and one each from Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

READ: UWAN: Live updates

13 people injured

The disaster response body also said around 13 people were reported injured.

These casualty figures are undergoing validation, it added.

Meanwhile, affected families were placed at 652,632, which is equivalent to 2,358,476 persons residing in 6,919 barangays in 15 regions nationwide.

READ: Uwan moves northward outside PAR

Over 200,000 families

Around 231,215 families are still sheltering inside 10,818 evacuation centers, while another 78,093 families are being aided outside.

Houses damaged were placed at 4,143, with 3,347 classified as “partially damaged” and 796 as “totally damaged”.

Families preemptively evacuated due to Uwan were placed at 445,967. (PNA)

READ: Uwan wipes out N. Ecija vegetable crops, farmers brace for price surge

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