WATCH: The Rise at Monterazzas under investigation

VIDEO: Mao Ba? The Rise at Monterrazas under investigation:

Translated text from this video:

After the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Tino last week, large parts of Cebu City were submerged in floodwaters.

READ: Cebu City inspects Monterrazas amid flooding outcry

One development that residents have pointed to as a possible cause is The Rise at Monterazzas, a major residential project located in Barangay Guadalupe.

Cebu City Mayor on Monterrazas issue:

READ: DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has coordinated with various agencies to investigate and assess whether the project has complied with environmental laws and to determine potential risks.

Monterrazas: An environmentalist’s take:

Joining the DENR in the probe are technical experts from its Central Visayas office, the Environmental Management Bureau, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Cebu, and the local government of the province.

READ: Slater Young’s Banaue-inspired project under fire after Typhoon Tino floods Cebu

According to the DENR, it has already conducted an on-site investigation and was tasked to determine:

The project’s compliance with its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and other environmental regulations

The effectiveness of its drainage, slope protection, and runoff management systems

The stability of slopes and potential risks of landslides and flooding, possible alterations to the natural landform, and proximity to timberland areas

The presence of erosion, siltation, or obstructions in nearby tributaries and waterways

If violations are found, the DENR said it will impose fines, order suspensions, or take other legal actions against Monterazzas.

READ: Slater Young’s Cebu real estate project slammed for ‘environmental risks’

Slater Young, a well-known celebrity and one of the engineers behind the hillside development, has faced heavy criticism online.

As of now, Young has not released a statement about the issue.

READ: Cebu City flooding: Upland developer open to gov’t review

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