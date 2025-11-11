Soledad battles Khongsong for WBC Asian Continental title in Bangkok

Reymart Soledad. | Highlands Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino boxer Reymart Soledad is set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Thai veteran Apinun Khongsong for the WBC Asian Continental welterweight title on November 29 at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The bout headlines a major fight card that coincides with 63rd World Boxing Council (WBC) and the inaugural WBC Muay Thai Convention in Bangkok.

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Soledad

Soledad, a top prospect of the Highland Boxing Gym who is also based in Bangkok, enters the fight with an impressive 7-0 record, including five knockouts.

The 25-year-old Negros Occidental native is the reigning Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) super lightweight champion.

He has won his last five fights all by knockout, showcasing his punching power after a no-contest bout last year against Thai fighter Wanphichit Siriphana, also in Bangkok.

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Khongsong

Standing across the ring is Khongsong, a battle-tested 29-year-old Thai who owns a 25-4 record with 21 knockouts. Khongsong is no stranger to facing Filipino opponents, having previously beaten Jason Egera and Junar Adante.

Other featured bouts on the card include Jack Scott versus Harald Pfingstl for the WBC Asian light heavyweight title, and Elliott Matthews against Ahmad Samir Dawrani for the WBC Asian Continental super middleweight crown.

Also on tap are matches between Blair Geraghty and Suphachoti Phobai for the WBC Asian Silver and Youth super lightweight titles.

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