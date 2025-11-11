‘Uwan’ weakens outside PAR, may re-enter Wednesday evening 

“UWAN” weakens into a severe tropical storm while outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) has weakened while remaining outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but state meteorologists warned Tuesday that it might re-enter by Wednesday evening, November 12, as it moves toward Taiwan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Uwan was last located 370 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, or still outside PAR, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness reaching 135 km/h, while moving north-northwest at 10 km/h.

READ: Uwan moves northward outside PAR

The weather bureau said the cyclone is expected to make landfall over the southwestern coast of Taiwan tomorrow evening before re-entering the PAR. By Thursday, November 13, it will likely emerge over the waters near the Ryukyu Islands and continue to weaken into a remnant low by Friday, November 14.

Despite being outside the country’s monitoring boundary, Uwan’s wide circulation continues to bring strong winds and rough seas over Northern Luzon, particularly over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and parts of the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions.

READ: UWAN: Live updates

Wind signals still up

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and the western portion of Ilocos Norte, where gale-force winds of 62 to 88 km/h may pose minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is in effect over other areas in Northern and Central Luzon, including parts of Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Pagasa warned that strong to gale-force winds may also be felt outside these areas, particularly over coastal and upland communities across most of Luzon, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Northern Samar today.

By Wednesday, gusty conditions will prevail over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and portions of Central Luzon such as Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Quezon, and Aurora.

READ: Impact of Uwan expands to 2M people as death toll climbs to 6

Rough seas, risky sea travel

A Gale Warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. Seas are expected to reach heights of up to eight meters along the coasts of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, making sea travel risky for all types of vessels.

Pagasa cautioned mariners, especially those operating small boats and motorbancas, to stay in port or seek safe harbor until sea conditions improve.

READ: Uwan wipes out N. Ecija vegetable crops, farmers brace for price surge

Weaker storm, persistent hazards

While Uwan is forecast to steadily weaken as it curves northeastward, Pagasa urged local government units and disaster response offices to remain vigilant against possible impacts, particularly in areas still recovering from previous heavy rains and floods.

“Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within areas under Wind Signal No. 2, while minimal to minor impacts may occur within Signal No. 1 areas,” Pagasa said in its latest Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 22.

The agency also advised residents in landslide- and flood-prone communities to follow local evacuation advisories and monitor weather updates from their respective Pagasa Regional Services Divisions.

Uwan is the 21st tropical cyclone to enter or affect the country in 2025. The next weather bulletin on Severe Tropical Storm Uwan will be issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP