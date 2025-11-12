State of Calamity: What does it mean when the government declares one?

Vehicles piled up in Villa del Rio 1 subdivision in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, after being swept away by floods during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on November 4. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU, Philippines — The declaration of a state of calamity, a phrase that often follows after typhoons, earthquakes, or massive floods, is not merely symbolic.

It is a formal act of government that triggers emergency powers, unlocks funds, and activates life-saving measures.

But what does it actually take for an area to be placed under a state of calamity? And what happens when state of calamity is declared?

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a city, municipality, province, or region may be declared under a state of calamity when the scale of disaster exceeds the capacity of local communities to cope using their own resources.

What qualifies an area for a state of calamity?

Under the guidelines, any of the following conditions may justify a declaration:

Widespread impact on people and livelihoods. At least 15 percent of the forecasted affected population must be in need of emergency assistance, or 30 percent of local livelihoods, whether in agriculture, business, or industry, must be affected.

Severe damage to infrastructure. Major roads, bridges, power stations, or water systems must be so damaged that they hinder emergency response or paralyze basic local government services for at least a week.

Destruction of agricultural resources. Massive losses in crops, fishponds, poultry, or livestock may also serve as grounds.

Disruption of lifelines. When food supply, electricity, water systems, transport, and communication cannot be restored within one week, or within 24 hours for highly urbanized areas, an area may qualify for calamity status.

Health emergencies. An “extremely high incidence” of disease, whether communicable or non-communicable, beyond normal levels, may trigger the declaration.

Environmental degradation. Significant damage to natural resources, as certified by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) or Department of Agriculture (DA), may also qualify.

READ: Nat’l state of calamity declared

Who declares the state of calamity?

There are two levels of declaration:

Local declaration. The Sangguniang Bayan, Panlungsod, or Panlalawigan (municipal, city, or provincial council) may declare a state of calamity upon the recommendation of their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (LDRRMC).

Local officials must first conduct a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) or other risk assessments to justify the declaration.

National declaration. The President of the Philippines, upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC, may declare a state of national calamity covering a cluster of provinces or regions. This broader declaration also allows the Philippines to seek and accept international humanitarian assistance when needed.

Cebu City’s declaration in practice

A recent example illustrates how the system works. Cebu City was placed under a state of calamity after Typhoon Tino battered the area with torrential rains, flash floods, landslides, and prolonged power outages, displacing thousands and claiming at least nine lives.

The Cebu City Council approved the declaration in a special session on November 5, following the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC). Resolution No. 110, series of 2025, cited “widespread flooding, landslides, and severe soil erosion across multiple barangays,” resulting in prolonged power outages, mass evacuations, and confirmed casualties.

“The declaration of a state of calamity will enable the city government to mobilize resources, access emergency funds, and implement urgent disaster response and recovery measures,” the resolution stated.

With the declaration, Cebu City can now access ₱153 million in calamity funds—₱120 million from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) and ₱33 million for relief and recovery assistance. These resources are being used for humanitarian aid, emergency repairs, and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.

What happens after a declaration of state of calamity?

Once a state of calamity is declared, both local and national governments gain access to special powers and funds intended to speed up disaster response and recovery.

These include:

Imposing price controls on basic goods and prime commodities under the Price Act (Republic Act No. 7581) to prevent profiteering, hoarding, or overpricing.

Programming or reprogramming of funds for the repair of public infrastructure, schools, and facilities.

Utilizing Quick Response Funds (QRF) for relief, rehabilitation, and recovery work.

Granting no-interest loans through government financing institutions to affected residents.

Using alternative procurement modes for faster delivery of emergency supplies and services.

Under the NDRRMC guidelines, the declaration is valid for up to one year, unless lifted earlier once conditions normalize.

Local governments are also required to submit monthly situation reports until the declaration is lifted.

What’s the difference between a state of calamity and a state of imminent disaster?

In September 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12287, or the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, allowing the government to declare an area under imminent disaster before a calamity strikes.

This anticipatory measure authorizes national and local governments to mobilize funds, preposition relief goods, conduct preemptive evacuations, and carry out contingency plans even before the expected disaster occurs.

The law also requires the NDRRMC or the Regional DRRM Councils to conduct a pre-disaster risk assessment and determine that a forecasted hazard poses severe or catastrophic impacts within three to five days.

Why the declaration matters

A state of calamity declaration, whether local or national, is a legal and financial mechanism that enables the government to act swiftly in disaster situations. It opens access to funds, allows flexibility in governance, and provides immediate protection to affected communities.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, for instance, President Marcos issued Proclamation No. 1077 on November 5, placing the country under a one-year state of national calamity.

The declaration sought to fast-track rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations amid widespread flooding and landslides that killed dozens and destroyed homes and farmlands across regions.

Through such declarations, the government aims to stabilize conditions, restore basic services, and prevent further loss of life while recovery operations are underway.

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