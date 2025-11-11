Big Yellow’s Sarino captures VisProBa title in close win

Mark Anthony Sarino (third from left) raises his hands in victory. | Big Yellow photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Big Yellow Boxing Stable may have found its next rising star in Mark Anthony Sarino, who captured the Visayas Professional Boxing Association (VisProBa) title after a hard-fought win in the main event of “Bakbakan Kwatro” last weekend at the Conequip Philippines Inc. Showroom in Mandaue City.

Sarino had to dig deep to earn the victory, edging out the resilient Brian Bustrillo via split decision. Judges Arnel Pasion and Noel Flores scored the bout 77-74 for Sarino, while Edwin Barrientos had it 77-74 for Bustrillo.

READ: Soledad battles Khongsong for WBC Asian Continental title in Bangkok

A crucial fourth-round knockdown proved to be the turning point, giving Sarino just enough of an edge on two of the judges’ scorecards.

With the win, the Ormoc City native improved to 6-1 with three knockouts. Bustrillo, meanwhile, dropped to 4-2, also with three knockouts.

READ: Chinese Yeerken upsets Wenceslao in Sanman main event

In other results, fellow Big Yellow boxer John Dominic Ledres (3-2, 2 KOs) scored a first-round technical knockout over Enicito Jagopar (2-7, 2 KOs).

Cebu-based Taiwanese fighter Ming Hung Lee (11-1, 8 KOs) also registered a quick win, stopping Jason Tinampay (14-23-2, 11 KOs) in the opening round.

READ: Eman Bacosa making his own name and embracing Pacquiao legacy

Elsewhere on the card, Ralph Vincent Gernale (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Jethro Ilusorio (0-3) by majority decision, while Simeon Gabo (1-0) made a successful pro debut with a unanimous decision win over Niño Jay Malbago (1-1).

Carlo Condes (1-1-1) notched his first career victory after outpointing Jake Malinao (0-1-1), and Aldren Aton (2-3-1) took a split decision over Marvin Zamora (1-2-2).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP