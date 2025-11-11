Toledo eyes strong finish in PCAP Wesley So Cup elims

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo Xignex Trojans are closing in on the end of the elimination round of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup, with four matches left on their schedule.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 12, the Trojans aim to solidify their hold of the top spot in the Southern Division standings as they face the Mindoro Tamaraws and the Tacloban Pawnmovers in back-to-back matches.

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Toledo currently leads the division with an impressive 21-3 record. They will first meet the Tamaraws, who are struggling this season with a 3-19 slate at seventh place. However, Mindoro recently showed signs of life after routing the Koronadal Dreamweavers, 19.5-1.5, last Saturday.

The Trojans’ next opponent, Tacloban, has had an even tougher campaign, sitting at the bottom with a 2-17 card.

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Toledo has yet to reveal its official lineup for tomorrow’s matches, but recent outings have shown the team’s depth and chemistry. New additions like International Master (IM) Eric Labog Jr., Queenie Mae Samarita, and Cyril Ortega have blended well with regulars such as Diego Abraham Caparino and Allan Pason, keeping the Trojans’ momentum strong.

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Meanwhile, the team’s prized woodpushers such as American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge and Grand Master (GM) Aleksey Sorokin, and GM Mark Paragua might be activated in the playoffs.

Trailing Toledo in the standings are the Bacolod Blitzers and Camarines Soaring Eagles, both carrying identical 14-8 records.

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