DWSD Eastern Visayas: Relief assured amid low supply after Uwan

Map of Eastern Visayas | CDN Digital infographic

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Eastern Visayas has assured victims of super typhoon Uwan of enough family food boxes amid depleted supply after recent cyclones in the region.

At least 74,905 family food boxes are stored in warehouses in the region, said Grace Subong, the region’s social welfare director. The food boxex include those prepositioned in northern and northeastern parts of Samar Island, the most affected areas by Uwan.

“This is below the standard of 160,000 food boxes, but we have ongoing deliveries from our DSWD Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Cebu,” Subong said in a press briefing late Monday, Nov. 10.

“We are hoping to get replenishment within the week.”

Shipment from Cebu to the Eastern Visayas was previously delayed after the suspension of sea travel due to bad weather.

READ: Uwan displaces 137,000 in Eastern Visayas

“With the current stocks, we are confident of augmenting the needs of local government units in Northern Samar affected by Super Typhoon Uwan. We must make sure that if we are back to normal, our warehouses will be full again,” Subong said.

The department expects a shipment of 80,228 family food boxes from VRDC in the next few days to boost preparedness during these rainy days.

DSWD warehouses in the region can store at least 189,600 food boxes at full capacity.

Each family food box contains 6 kg of vacuum-sealed rice, five sachets of coffee, five cereal energy drinks, and 10 canned goods – enough to sustain a family of five for a day as they recover from the impact of the typhoon.

Meanwhile, for victims of typhoon Tino that hit the region last week, the DSWD has provided assistance valued at P43.88 million.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP