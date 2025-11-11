Typhoon Uwan death toll climbs to 18 – OCD

This handout photo, courtesy of Facebook user Allan Dela Rosa, taken and released on Nov. 10, 2025, shows a general view of a damaged house in the aftermath of Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) in Dipaculao, Aurora. —Photo by Handout / various sources / Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines—The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported Tuesday at least 18 deaths due to Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong), which battered parts of Luzon and displaced about 2.4 million residents.

The OCD has reported 12 deaths due to landslides in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), according to Deputy Administrator Asst. Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV.

Alejandro announced the figure of the Typhoon Uwan death toll during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

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Three deaths were reported in Cagayan Valley, also due to landslides, while one person drowned in Bicol and another was electrocuted in Western Visayas. One death was also reported in Eastern Visayas.

He added that two people remain missing, and 28 others were injured.

Uwan affected about 6,900 barangays, displacing 653,000 families or 2.4 million individuals. About 804,000 families are staying in 11,000 evacuation centers across the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 10 a.m. bulletin that Uwan weakened into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday morning.

Pagasa said Uwan is packing gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour (kph), and maximum sustained winds of 110 kph, 10 kph lower than earlier reported.

READ: Uwan weakens as it hits Luzon’s mountain ranges, including Sierra Madre

The typhoon has resulted in 267 flooded barangays and 19 areas hit by storm surges, with damage recorded in over 4,100 houses.

Power supply interruptions were reported in 394 localities, with 32 already restored. At least 202 roads were affected — 37 of them national highways that remain closed to traffic, mostly in Cagayan Valley and the Bicol region.

Catanduanes ‘hardest-hit’

Alejandro said rapid damage assessment is ongoing, adding that Catanduanes is among the hardest-hit provinces, suffering major water supply disruptions that could take up to 20 days to address.

“Catanduanes has a serious problem in terms of water supply. We’re attending to it right now,” he said.

The deputy administrator added that Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian is in Catanduanes to coordinate the response, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development has sent 10,000 family food packs to augment local stockpiles.

‘Full alert’

As of Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said total government and local assistance had reached ₱48.9 million.

Alejandro said national and local agencies remain “on full alert” to address urgent needs in affected provinces as Typhoon Uwan death toll is expected to rise with retrieval operations still ongoing.

“We continue to coordinate all efforts to restore water, power, and access in the hardest-hit communities,” he said.

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