Cebu Jiu Jitsu big winners at 3rd Copa Dumau

Cebu Jiu Jitsu players and coaches at the Copa Dumao de Jiu Jitsu awarding ceremony | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Jiu Jitsu put on a spectacular performance at the 3rd Annual Copa Dumau De Jiu Jitsu Philippines 2025, held last weekend at the Gmall of Cebu.

The team went home with an impressive haul of 19 gold medals, 13 silvers, and 14 bronzes at the end of the two-day competition, standing out among Cebu’s top jiu jitsu clubs and teams.

In the adult division, Cebu Jiu Jitsu athletes claimed 13 gold medals—four in gi events and nine in no-gi. The kids’ division also shone, contributing six gold medals to the team’s total.

Iwata Takayuki led the charge, earning four golds across both gi and no-gi events in the male master 30 white belt middleweight and open weight categories.

Other gi gold medalists included Guadez Jahaile and Arsenal Spencer.

Double gold winners for the team were Renz Roy Forresuelo and Marjo Borres.

Forresuelo triumphed in the male master 30 blue belt lightweight and open weight divisions, while Borres dominated the male master 36 purple belt middleweight and open weight classes.

In the adult no-gi category, Ted Jero Villacampa (male 18 white belt heavyweight), Taiga Orii (male adult blue belt lightweight), and Jess Chua (male blue belt medium heavyweight) each claimed gold medals.

In the kids’ division, rising talents Max Bernades, Noah Bacungan, Francine Alcoriza, Celena Peteros, Louise Arevalo, and Xander Guadez all stood on the podium.

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