Cebu’s Shadow Claws, Manila Mamba claim flag football titles

Logos of the Shadow Claws and Manila Mambas flag football team. | Contributed graphics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s very own Shadow Claws and the visiting Manila Mamba emerged as the inaugural champions of the Cebu Integrated Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Invitationals 2025, held over the weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The tournament featured 16 teams from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, who pushed through despite the recent devastation brought by typhoon Tino.

In the women’s division, the Shadow Claws dominated the Manila Panthers 24-14 to claim the championship.

Meanwhile, the men’s division saw a thrilling finish as the Manila Mamba edged out home team Cebu Waves in a 25-24 victory.

The Shadow Claws roster included Nicole Ashley Carmona, Liera Pino, Nam Sawadeeka, Joyce Soon, Dwyncee Divera, Redjinna Marie Violango, Roanne Grace Ebon, Zion Abella, Patricia Divera, Amber Monzon, Urielle Cassiopeia Regner, Sherlie Jade Osik, Eryka Danielle Lim, Honey Nisnisan, and Maureen Abellana.

The Manila Mamba lineup featured Nelvine Ocampo, Inigo Arellano, Jed Salbibia, Elvis Toe, Max Werner, JJ Espanola, Moustapha Arafat, Albert Harada, Andrei Santos, Henric Fabros, and Kurt Lojera.

Beyond the competition, CIFFA also launched a donation drive for typhoon Tino victims. Proceeds were used to provide affected communities in Cebu with food, water, and essential supplies.

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