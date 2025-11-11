Meralco Bolts-Macau Black Bears EASL game to ignite weary Cebu after Tino

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (left) and Damian Chong Qui (right). | EASL photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball fans have something to cheer about after the recent typhoon that battered the island, as the East Asia Super League (EASL) brings top-notch basketball back to Cebu on November 15 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Meralco Bolts and the Macau Black Bears face off in their Group B elimination round matchup, which carries a special purpose beyond the hardwood.

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Charity event

The game will serve as a charity event, with all proceeds going to the victims of Typhoon Tino, which caused loss of lives, heavy damage, and widespread distress across Cebu on November 4.

The event is being held in partnership with the Cebu City government.

Representing the PBA in the EASL, the Meralco Bolts currently hold a 1–2 record good for third place. They are coming off a strong 85–76 victory over the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots last November 8 at the Capital Arena in Ilagan, Isabela.

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Iranian point guard

Iranian point guard Vahedi Mohammadsina and Puerto Rican bigman Ismael Romero led the Bolts’ charge with 22 points apiece. Mohammadsina added seven assists, and a steal, shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field (8-of-16). Romero delivered a double-double after grabbing 14 rebounds, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Newsome added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears will make their EASL season debut in Cebu. The team is bannered by Phoenix Shackelford, Lao Chong Pong, Omari Peek-Green, Torrence Watson, and Damian Chong Qui.

Macau

Macau enters the new EASL season after a promising 2024–25 campaign where they went 3–3 and even upset the eventual third-placers, the New Taipei Kings.

Chong Qui returns to the lineup after leading the EASL in assists last season, averaging 9.0 per game and recording 54 total — the most in a single EASL season. Shackelford and Peek-Green, both U.S. collegiate standouts, are also expected to play key roles in their debut.

Tickets are already available at SM Tickets.

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