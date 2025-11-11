Cebu City drug bust: 5 nabbed in Brgy. Inayawan

Police arrested five individuals inside a suspected drug den in Sitio Macopa, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Tuesday, Nov. 11. | Photo Courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five persons were arrested after anti-drug operatives dismantled an alleged drug den in Sitio Macopa, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday Nov. 11.

A tip from a confidential informant and a three-week case buildup spurred the operation, which law enforcers carried out around 8:30 a.m. Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and the Inayawan Police Station teamed up for the arrests.

The authorities identified the alleged drug den manager as alias “Eugene,” 33, an unemployed resident of the barangay.

Four other persons described as drug den visitors were also arrested.

They were identified as alias “Jayson,” 38, a laborer from San Miguel, Cordova; alias “Ariel,” 31, a laborer; alias “Juan,” 36, an e-bike driver, and alias “Edgardo,” 28, a “kotsero (horse carriage coach).”

The three are residents of San Roque, Talisay City.

The operatives seized from the suspects 14 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 13 grams, with an estimated value of P88,400, aluminum strips containing residue, buy-bust money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated items have been turned over to the PDEA 7 laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to anti-drug agency, the group was believed to be disposing around 20 grams of shabu every week before the operation.

Under Philippine law, maintaining a drug den is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million.

Individuals found visiting a drug den may face up to 20 years in prison and fines reaching P500,000.

Charges are being prepared against the suspects, who are under police custody pending the results of laboratory examinations and further investigation.

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