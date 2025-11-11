Duke Frasco, 7 mayors charged for Eurotrip amid Tino

Lawyer Julito B. Añora Jr. files complaints against the officials who went on a trip to Europe amid typhoon Tino. | Photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Administrative and criminal complaints have been filed against Representative Duke Frasco and seven municipal mayors who allegedly neglected their duties, traveling abroad as typhoon Tino approached and battered Cebu.

Lawyer Julito B. Añora Jr. lodged the complaints at the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas in Cebu City on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Aside from 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, also charged were mayors Aljew Fernando Frasco (Liloan), Avis Ginoo-Monleon (Catmon), Alfredo Arquillano Jr. (San Francisco), Greman Solante (Tudela), Edgar Rama (Poro), Manuel Santiago (Pilar), and Felijur Quiño (Compostela).

The officials were cited for allegedly violating Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), and statutory duties mandated under RA 7160 (Local Government Code) and RA 10121 (Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010).

This developed after they traveled to Europe for personal engagements despite early warnings from the state weather bureau on the typhoon’s impact on the province.

READ: 8 Cebu officials went to UK despite threats from Tino – DILG

Eurotrip

On Nov. 10, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) released the names of eight officials who went on the trip. The list included Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro in September had given the group authority to travel to the United Kingdom from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11.

But Añora said that the officials should have changed their travel plans due to the impending typhoon.

“They could have at least canceled their trip,” he said.

“In fact, the Mayor of Borbon did cancel his trip. All other mayors should have done the same, but they did not.

“That’s sheer incompetence and dereliction of duty. It’s a grave misconduct prejudicial to the best interests of service,” he added.

READ: DILG investigates Cebu leaders’ Eurotrip amid Tino

‘Violation of public trust’

Añora stressed that under the Local Government Code and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, mayors must lead disaster response, coordinate relief operations, and ensure public safety during emergencies.

Their absence during the typhoon amounted to gross negligence, grave misconduct, and a breach of public trust, resulting in preventable harm to residents, he said.

Añora, in the complaint, urged the Ombudsman to conduct a full administrative and criminal investigation and preventively suspend the officials involved.

He also urged the Ombudsman to hold them liable for various violations, sue them for graft and corrupt practices, dismiss them from service, forfeit their assets, and perpetually disqualify them from holding public office.

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

Typhoon killed hundreds

A week after typhoon Tino left the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has recorded 158 deaths in Cebu.

As of Nov. 10, a total of 85 individuals remain missing while thousands have been displaced by the flash floods that swamped neighborhoods.

Añora expressed frustration over the officials’ absence at the onslaught of the storm.

“When I checked the [number of] casualties, I was surprised. To date, there are 224 deaths, 96 injured, and 135 missing [nationally]. These numbers speak about the inefficiencies of our local chief executives.”

Rep. Duke Frasco in a message sent to the media said their trip was not illegal as it was permitted by n less than Gov. Baricuatro. (with reports from Morexette Erram)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP